football

Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

With so much going on year-round, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature — the Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

FOUR-STAR BIG MAN VISITS

According to his father, Apham Nnaji, Rivals.com four-star forward/center Zeke Nnaji's official visit to Purdue this weekend was one that will make the Boilermakers a legitimate contender for the Minneapolis native.

A decision is weeks away, as Nnaji has long planned a to commit on or around Thanksgiving, likely Nov. 24.

