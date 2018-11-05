Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup
With so much going on year-round, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature — the Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup.
FOUR-STAR BIG MAN VISITS
According to his father, Apham Nnaji, Rivals.com four-star forward/center Zeke Nnaji's official visit to Purdue this weekend was one that will make the Boilermakers a legitimate contender for the Minneapolis native.
A decision is weeks away, as Nnaji has long planned a to commit on or around Thanksgiving, likely Nov. 24.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news