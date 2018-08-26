Offer Spree: In conjunction with its elite camp, and some visits that coincided with it, Purdue extended five new 2020 and 2021 offers.

Most interestingly, perhaps, was the one handed out to Mishawaka Marian junior-to-be combo guard Jaden Ivey. It was his first offer and one earned with an impressive showing at the camp.

Additionally Purdue offered St. Louis 2020 point guard Caleb Love, who unofficially visited Saturday, and 2020 forward Cam'Ron Fletcher, who attended the camp, as well as 2021 campers Chet Holmgren and Khristian Lander, who each figure to be highly recruiting players in their classes.