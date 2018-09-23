Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup
With football season upon and basketball visit season along with it, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature — the Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup.
Official Visit Postponed: Purdue was due to host Texas running back King Doerue for an official visit this weekend, with there being a very real possibility he'd have committed had that visit occurred.
Doerue said last week he could be working toward a decision "very soon," so the timing would have been ideal for Purdue.
The visit, however, didn't happen, because of weather-related flight cancelations out of Dallas-Fort Worth.
Doerue said Sunday he's rescheduled the official visit for the Oct. 20 Ohio State game weekend.
Had a great Ov to Purdue this weekend 🚂🚂 #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/uyYWuZy7uK— Tj Sheffield (@the_tj2) September 23, 2018
Those Who Did Make It: Purdue did host its first official visit since June, as previously committed wide receiver T.J. Sheffield was in West Lafayette for the weekend.
The Tennessee native has been committed since late July.
Offensive line commitment Cam Craig visited unofficially.
Among notable non-senior visits was Portland area cornerback Max Lenzy, whose parents each attended Purdue and whose older brother, Braden, is a freshman at Notre Dame.
Basketball Visitors: Purdue had at least two men's basketball visitors on campus this weekend.
Evansville Bosse 2020 power forward/center Kiyron Powell, fresh off being offered by Xavier, was in West Lafayette, as was Silver Creek 2021 forward Trey Kaufman.
Purdue's been showing interest in Powell for some time and was just the first school to visit Silver Creek to watch Kaufman work out. Indiana is also involved with the versatile young forward.