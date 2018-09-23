With football season upon and basketball visit season along with it, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature — the Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup.

Official Visit Postponed: Purdue was due to host Texas running back King Doerue for an official visit this weekend, with there being a very real possibility he'd have committed had that visit occurred.

Doerue said last week he could be working toward a decision "very soon," so the timing would have been ideal for Purdue.

The visit, however, didn't happen, because of weather-related flight cancelations out of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Doerue said Sunday he's rescheduled the official visit for the Oct. 20 Ohio State game weekend.