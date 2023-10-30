Purdue football heads to Ann Arbor as a team with the wrong kind of momentum after taking a 31-14 drubbing from Nebraska on the road last Saturday.



Head coach Ryan Walters' squad is now down to four games left in the regular season, needing four wins to get to bowl eligible. A lack of complimentary football, injuries, and a young roster has Purdue sliding on the offensive side of the ball while its defense plays some of its best football of the season. The one sided improvement has Purdue's trajectory looking like a snapped see-saw as Hudson Card and the Purdue offense struggles to move the ball.



Walters job was never going to be easy in the first season. Then the injuries started mounting, and now the losses are piling up with Purdue at 2-6. Still, the Big Ten West is Big Ten Westing and Purdue is only two games out in the conference.



Winning the Big Ten is most likely out of play for Purdue, and a trip to a bowl game looks just as wishful in thinking, but Walters first season at Purdue has a chance to build real momentum going into the off season with three winnable games to finish the 2023 campaign.



After this Michigan game.





Purdue's offensive struggles start at the top.



Hudson Card hasn't been himself. The transfer from Texas started off the season matching his billing as one of the best transfer QB's in the portal, but Card's stacked his three worst performances on top of each other after Purdue's win against Illinois.



At Iowa, Card already struggling from an injury against Illinois was sacked 6 times. He looked tentative in the back field, held onto the ball too long, and when he did let it fly, it found Iowa's hands too often. He was 25 of 40 in the game and threw two interceptions.



At Ohio State, Card avoided turnovers but took 3 more sacks and completed just 13 of 32 passes. The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the Quarterback. Card's body still wasn't right and the week off gave himself time to heal and to look like himself again.



It didn't help. Card was 16 of 32, moved the ball just 100 yards in the air, and threw two more interceptions. He still looked tentative. He was still holding onto the ball too long.



It was clear, Card's play wasn't just the reaction to physical ailments. Through Purdue's toughest stretch of the season he looked like a quarterback who had lost confidence.



It's a problem that's plaguing Purdue as a whole. One that Walters said he addressed with Card this weekend.



"You've gotta go back and reset, refocus, and re-trust the plan, your teammates, your own ability," Walters said at his Monday press conference. "I was talking to Hudson, 'You know every snap you've got to trust that you're gonna get protected. You gotta trust that the receiver is gonna run the right route and they're gonna be at the right depth. Then you've gotta trust in your arm and deliver accordingly. And if you throw a pick that play, or you get hit that play, or the receiver's not in the right spot that play, the next snap you've got to re-trust that all those things are going to happen.' If we do that, we'll have a chance to continue to improve. If we don't, we're gonna the same results."



The same results has Purdue's offense as 175th in the national in scoring average, and Card as one of the least efficient Quarterbacks in the Big Ten. He's tenth in the Big Ten in passing yards per attempt while being second in the conference with 7 interceptions. His completion percentage has also dipped below 60% on the season.





