More Purdue Kickoff Times Announced
Generally football kickoff times are in flux, as the TV networks often wait until later in the season to flex the best games into prime time for the most eyes. The Big Ten's new partnerships this season means we get to know more times well in advance. The first part of the season was already known, but according to Brett McMurphy we now know some more kickoff times.
This move has Purdue lined up for FOX's premier slot of Big Noon Saturday against Ohio State, which is not a huge surprise given what happened the last time the Buckeyes came to West Lafayette.
Here is the full schedule with kickoff times and TV networks as we know it:
9/2 - Fresno State - Noon - BTN
9/9 - at Virginia Tech - Noon - ESPN2
9/16 - Syracuse - 7:30pm - NBC
9/22 - Wisconsin - 7pm - Fox Sports 1
9/30 - Illinois - 3:30pm/4pm/7:30pm - TBD
10/7 - at Iowa - 3:30pm/4pm/7:30pm - TBD
10/14 - Ohio State - Noon - FOX
10/28 - at Nebraska - Noon/3:30pm/4pm - TBD
11/4 - at Michigan - TBD - TBD
11/11 - Minnesota - Noon - Peacock
11/18 - at Northwestern - TBD - TBD
11/25 - Indiana - TBD -TBD
