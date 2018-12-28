Notebook: Major, McCann & Thieneman among injuries in Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE -- Purdue was without starting cornerback Kenneth Major as the redshirt freshman was not active for the Music City Bowl.
Jeff Brohm said after the 63-14 loss to Auburn Friday that Major was injured in practice last week and was not available for the bowl game.
Major is expected to be the only returning starter at cornerback for the 2019 season and finished his first season at Purdue as the team leader in interceptions with three.
Without the services of Major, Purdue started seniors Antonio Blackmon and Tim Cason. Auburn rolled up five passing plays of 33 yards or more in the first half. Cason dropped an interception deep in Auburn territory on its second possession.
Matt McCann suffers knee injury; Brohm 'not optimistic' about severity
Matt McCann suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and didn't return to the game.
Following the loss, Brohm wasn't overly positive about the condition of the junior right tackle.
"We'll see. I'm not really optimistic, unfortunately," Brohm said.
The Music City Bowl was McCann's 36th consecutive career start and his 11th straight at right tackle after opening the first two games of the 2018 season at right guard.
McCann's injury might be the second serious knee injury in as many games for Purdue. Lorenzo Neal suffered a torn ACL in the regular season finale win over Indiana, and was inactive. He’ll be out for the entire spring.
Brennan Thieneman breaks tibula and fibula in first quarter
Purdue sophomore safety Brennan Thieneman was helped off the field in the first quarter following a severe leg injury.
Brohm later said he believed the younger brother of starting safety Jacob Thieneman suffered fractures of both his fibula and tibia and will need surgery immediately after this game to repair the damage.
Brennan Thieneman, who finished the Music City Bowl with one tackle, started the final three games of this regular season at strong safety in place of his older brother after Jacob Thieneman suffered a shoulder injury along with contracting a severe staph infection that left him hospitalized for over a week.
Jacob Thieneman finished his final college football game, which was his 23rd career start, with three tackles in the loss.
Rondale Moore breaks school single-season records in postseason debut
Rondale Moore completed his freshman season at Purdue by establishing a new school record for single-season all-purpose yards.
Following a performance that saw Moore earn 94 yards on 11 receptions, along with 10 rushing yards and 63 return yards, the consensus All-America selection ended with 2,215 all-purpose yards. Moore needed 73 in the Music City Bowl to match the former record held by Dorien Bryant (2,121 in 2007). Moore was just six yards short of his eighth 100-yard receiving game, which would've broken another single-season Purdue record.
Moore will finish second on the single-season receptions list and just 44 yards short of the school's single-season receiving yards title set during John Standeford's 2002 season of 1,307 yards. Moore's seven-yard touchdown scamper in the first quarter was his 14th touchdown year, which put him in a tie with Vinny Sutherland's 2000 season and two of Mike Alstott’s seasons (1993-94) for eighth all-time in a single season.
Moore now owns the all-purpose-yards record for a single game (313 in his college debut vs. Northwestern on Aug. 30) and a season. Moore, the third-ever true freshman to be honored as consensus All-American, ends his first college football season with 114 receptions, currently tops among all FBS programs this year.
