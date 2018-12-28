NASHVILLE -- Purdue was without starting cornerback Kenneth Major as the redshirt freshman was not active for the Music City Bowl. Jeff Brohm said after the 63-14 loss to Auburn Friday that Major was injured in practice last week and was not available for the bowl game. Major is expected to be the only returning starter at cornerback for the 2019 season and finished his first season at Purdue as the team leader in interceptions with three. Without the services of Major, Purdue started seniors Antonio Blackmon and Tim Cason. Auburn rolled up five passing plays of 33 yards or more in the first half. Cason dropped an interception deep in Auburn territory on its second possession.

Matt McCann suffers knee injury; Brohm 'not optimistic' about severity

Matt McCann suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and didn't return to the game. Following the loss, Brohm wasn't overly positive about the condition of the junior right tackle. "We'll see. I'm not really optimistic, unfortunately," Brohm said. The Music City Bowl was McCann's 36th consecutive career start and his 11th straight at right tackle after opening the first two games of the 2018 season at right guard. McCann's injury might be the second serious knee injury in as many games for Purdue. Lorenzo Neal suffered a torn ACL in the regular season finale win over Indiana, and was inactive. He’ll be out for the entire spring.

Brennan Thieneman breaks tibula and fibula in first quarter

Purdue sophomore safety Brennan Thieneman was helped off the field in the first quarter following a severe leg injury. Brohm later said he believed the younger brother of starting safety Jacob Thieneman suffered fractures of both his fibula and tibia and will need surgery immediately after this game to repair the damage. Brennan Thieneman, who finished the Music City Bowl with one tackle, started the final three games of this regular season at strong safety in place of his older brother after Jacob Thieneman suffered a shoulder injury along with contracting a severe staph infection that left him hospitalized for over a week. Jacob Thieneman finished his final college football game, which was his 23rd career start, with three tackles in the loss.

Rondale Moore breaks school single-season records in postseason debut