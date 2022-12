As National Early Signing Day comes to a close, Ryan Walters has a portion of the first recruiting class as Purdue head coach under his belt.

In a statement, Walters said "We are proud and excited to welcome the newest Boilermakers to the Purdue family, and I cannot wait for them to join us on the journey to win championships."

There is still work to be done for Walters and his staff, but Purdue has the foundation for its 2023 signing class in place.

Let's take a closer look at Purdue's recruiting class thus far by the numbers: