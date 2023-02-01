The Miami native was originally a four-star recruit and the 31st ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class. Walker comes from Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. Rivals rated him as the 33rd best JUCO prospect in this year’s class, which was the sixth best amongst Big Ten schools.

Offensive lineman Issiah Walker became the first of four late commitments for the 2023 Purdue recruiting class when he announced his decision last Tuesday. Walker also joins Jimmy Liston as the two offensive linemen in the class for Ryan Walters .

After a season at the JUCO level, Walker was pursued by a number of schools. He chose the Boilermakers over interest from Louisville, Marshall, South Florida and Western Kentucky, among others.

Purdue will be Walker’s fourth college since he graduated high school. Out of high school, Walker committed to Florida and got to Gainsville as an early enrollee. After a semester with the Gators, Walker entered the transfer portal and went to his hometown Miami Hurricanes. He was forced to sit out the 2020 season due to the old transfer rules and then redshirted the 2021 season. Walker then transferred again to Butler Community College and saw his first action in a collegiate game.

Walker will come to Purdue and be a key depth piece on the Boilermakers’ offensive line. Both starting tackles, Mahamane Moussa and Eric Miller, are returning for Purdue along with reserve Daniel Johnson. Walker could need more experience before stepping into a full-time starting role and will have that opportunity in West Lafayette next season.