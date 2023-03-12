News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-12 17:39:55 -0500') }} football Edit

NCAA Bracket: Purdue Lands as a 1 Seed in the East Region

Purdue Boilermakers guard David Jenkins Jr. (14) celebrates after scoring during the Big Ten Men s Basketball Tournament Championship game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Sunday, March 12, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Purdue Boilermakers guard David Jenkins Jr. (14) celebrates after scoring during the Big Ten Men s Basketball Tournament Championship game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Sunday, March 12, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Kyle Holderfield • BoilerUpload
Site Analyst
@Coach_H_HHS

At the end of the regular season, after February was a month of struggling, Purdue went into the Big Ten Tournament knowing, they probably needed to win the tournament to secure a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue will be a 1 seed for the first time since 1996. This will only be the fourth time in program history, aside from 1996, Purdue was a one seed for the 1994 tournament and the 1988 NCAA Tournament as well.

While games down the stretch were never easy, Coach Painter and this young team found a way, 29 times. If Purdue wins two games in the NCAA Tournament, they will break the record for most wins in a season. If they win just one game, they will tie the 2017-2018 team, with 30 total wins.

Purdue will play in the east region for round 1, playing the winner of Texas Southern vs Farleigh Dickinson, with an opportunity to play Memphis or Florida Atlantic in the round of 32. Casey will have a deeper dive into the matchup shortly.

The top 4 seeds in Purdue's Region are, Purdue, Marquette, Kansas State & Tennessee

A Cinderella team in their region could be Oral Roberts they won 30 games this season and made a run a couple of years ago in the tournament.

The East Region

Site Note: Playing times will be announced shortly.

