The NCAA Tournament will tip off today with two play-in games

At 6:30 P.M., 16 seed, Southeast Missouri State, and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi will face off. The winner of this game gets the number one overall seed, Alabama. It will be easy to root for A&M Corpus Christi in this one, as former Purdue Assistant Coach, Steve Lutz is the head coach of the program. They ended the season with a 23-10 record overall.

The second game of the night will be two power five teams, fighting for a chance to play Iowa State, Pittsburgh, and Mississippi State both could beat the 6-seed Cyclones. That is a round-of-64 game to watch between the winner of the play-in game and Iowa State.

Tuesday, March 14 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)

No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16. Texas A&M CC | 6:30 p.m. | truTVNo. 11 Pitt vs. No. 11 Mississippi St. | 9 p.m. | truTV

The first play-in game of Wednesday has major implications for Purdue. The winner of the Farleigh Dickinson vs Texas Southern game will play Purdue at 6:50 PM Friday night. Farleigh Dickinson is actually in the NCAA Tournament due to the archaic NCAA Rules of transitioning to Division 1. Merrimack won the conference, but cannot represent them in the tournament, leaving the 2nd place team to do so.

Texas Southern, an 8 seed in the SWAC, made a run in their tournament to get the NCAA Bid. They came into the conference tournament with a 10-20 record but would win four games in a row, to get the bid.

These two are the two lowest 16 seeds according to Ken Pom. The reward? Playing the future national player of the year, Zach Edey.

Wednesday, March 15 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern| 6:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State | 9 p.m. | truTV