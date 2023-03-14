NCAA Tournament: Play-In Games and Round of 64 Schedule
Play in Games, Tuesday, March 14th & Wednesday, March 15th, 2023
The NCAA Tournament will tip off today with two play-in games
At 6:30 P.M., 16 seed, Southeast Missouri State, and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi will face off. The winner of this game gets the number one overall seed, Alabama. It will be easy to root for A&M Corpus Christi in this one, as former Purdue Assistant Coach, Steve Lutz is the head coach of the program. They ended the season with a 23-10 record overall.
The second game of the night will be two power five teams, fighting for a chance to play Iowa State, Pittsburgh, and Mississippi State both could beat the 6-seed Cyclones. That is a round-of-64 game to watch between the winner of the play-in game and Iowa State.
Tuesday, March 14 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)
No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16. Texas A&M CC | 6:30 p.m. | truTVNo. 11 Pitt vs. No. 11 Mississippi St. | 9 p.m. | truTV
The first play-in game of Wednesday has major implications for Purdue. The winner of the Farleigh Dickinson vs Texas Southern game will play Purdue at 6:50 PM Friday night. Farleigh Dickinson is actually in the NCAA Tournament due to the archaic NCAA Rules of transitioning to Division 1. Merrimack won the conference, but cannot represent them in the tournament, leaving the 2nd place team to do so.
Texas Southern, an 8 seed in the SWAC, made a run in their tournament to get the NCAA Bid. They came into the conference tournament with a 10-20 record but would win four games in a row, to get the bid.
These two are the two lowest 16 seeds according to Ken Pom. The reward? Playing the future national player of the year, Zach Edey.
Wednesday, March 15 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern| 6:30 p.m. | truTV
No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State | 9 p.m. | truTV
Round of 64, Thursday, March 16th, 2023
Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)
No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | noon| CBS
No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia |12:30 p.m.| truTV
No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:20 p.m. | TNT
No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas |1:50 p.m. | TBS
No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama |2:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St.|3 p.m. | truTV
No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona |3:50 p.m. | TNT
No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas |4:20 p.m. | TBS
No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa |6:45 p.m. | TNT
No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke |7 p.m. | CBS
No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas |7:15 p.m. | TBS
No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern |7:25 p.m. | truTV
No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston |9:15 p.m. | TNT
No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee |9:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M |9:45 p.m. | TBS
No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA |9:55 p.m. | truTV
Games of note, Duke vs Oral Roberts and Louisiana vs Tennessee. If Purdue were to make it to the Sweet 16, they would play one of these four teams, with Duke appearing to be the national favorite to make it to the Sweet 16 of those four.
Round of 64, Friday, March 17th, 2023
Friday, March 17 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)
No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State |noon |CBS
No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:30 p.m. | truTV
No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:20 p.m. | TNT
No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's | 1:50 p.m. | TBS
No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette| 2:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3 p.m. | truTV
No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton| 3:50 p.m. | TNT
No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:20 p.m. | TBS
No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue| 6:45 p.m. | TNT
No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | CBS
No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:15 p.m | TBS
No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga| 7:25 p.m. | truTV
No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:15 p.m.| TNT
No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:45 p.m. | TBS
No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:55 p.m. | truTV
Obviously, the game to note is Purdue in their round-one matchup against either Farleigh Dickinson or Texas Southern. The other game for Boilermaker fans to watch is at 9:15 PM on TNT, Memphis vs Florida Atlantic.
Purdue will face one of those two teams if they win in the round of 64. The Owls have won 30 games, the most in program history, and Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers are led by standout guard Kendric Davis who averages over 20 points per game.
After the play-in games conclude, Boiler Upload will have a full team breakdown of Purdue's round-one opponent.
