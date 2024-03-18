No longer can #16 teams be taken for granted. For just the second time, a #16 seed knocked off a #1 seed when Purdue lost to Fairleigh Dickinson 63-58.





A lot looks the same about Purdue from that team. Zach Edey is still the best player in college basketball. Purdue is still the Big Ten champs by three games. Matt Painter is still the head coach.



But Purdue's back court is no longer filled with freshman. Lance Jones has made his impact on the team and provided that second ball handler and defender on the perimeter. New freshmen are coming into their own.



But like last year, Purdue won't get a full week to look at its #16 seed. Instead, Purdue will get the winner of Montana State, who won the Big Sky tournament, or Grambling State, who won the SWAC and the SWAC tournament.



The two teams could not be more different on paper and with play style. Here's an early look at who Purdue could play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in the Midwest bracket.