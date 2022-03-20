NCAA Tournament Preview: Purdue-Texas

THE GAME

MILWAUKEE — Purdue's one game from a trip to Philly for the Sweet 16, meeting sixth-seeded Texas on Sunday night as part of an East Regional that's not unfolded as anyone would have thought. Top-two seeds Baylor and Kentucky are out, leaving the Boilermakers as the highest seed left. Saint Peter's — the 15 seed — would be waiting next weekend.

THE PARTICULARS

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET TV: TNT Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 WAZY locally)

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue 10 9 13 14 53% Texas 25 25 16 15 47%

ABOUT #10 PURDUE (27-6, 14-6 B1G) (3 SEED)

• Purdue reached Sunday with Friday's 78-56 win over Yale, in which it got 22 points from Jaden Ivey, made 27-of-33 at the foul line and held the Bulldogs scoreless for eight-and-a-half minutes in the second half. • The Boilermakers are looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five NCAA Tournaments. The 2020 event was canceled. • Purdue's 5-0 all-time now In NCAA Tournament games played in Milwaukee. • Purdue's Zach Edey and Texas' Marcus Carr are both natives of Toronto and came up through the same Northern Kings grassroots program, albeit a few years apart. • Boilermaker assistant coach Paul Lusk coached Texas forward Christian Bishop at Creighton before Bishop transferred and the two have been close. Lusk once took Bishop fishing at Creighton, as he often did with Bluejays players. • Some demons to exorcise here: Texas eliminated Purdue from the 1990 and 2003 NCAA Tournament (thought the Boilermakers did oust the Longhorns in 1999.) Two of Purdue's last five departures from the NCAA Tournament came against Chris Beard-coached teams — first Arkansas-Little Rock in 2016, then Texas Tech in 2018. • Purdue played at Texas in 2018 and hosted the Longhorns the following season, dropping a pair of close games in that home-and-home series.

PURDUE LINEUPS

STARTERS C — 15 Zach Edey (7-4, 295, So.) 14.6 PPG • 65.5% FG • 7.8 REB • 1.3 BLK Texas has no one who can match Edey's presence around the basket, as the Longhorns will guard him primarily with 6-foot-7 Christian Bishop, but likely provide him some help and pressure Purdue's guards in hopes of disrupting its entry operations. Edey was very good against Yale in his 2022 NCAA Tournament debut; Texas will be a different animal, though. F — 0 Mason Gillis (6-6, 230, So.) 6.5 PPG • 4.8 REB • 50.8% FG • 43.9% 3-PT • 82.4% FT This is going to be a really physical game, akin to upper-tier Big Ten play and it's games like that where Gillis fits right in. The final score might have obscured it, but Gillis played a big-time possessions-generation game against Yale, and that sort of thing would go a long way in a closer, higher-stakes contest. Texas' Timmy Allen is an inside-out 4 man who's going to be a difficult defensive matchup for Purdue. G — 55 Sasha Stefanovic (6-5, 205, Sr.) 10.7 PPG • 39% 3-PT • 3.3 AST Purdue's top shooter is 5-for-22 from three-point range in the postseason, a trend the Boilermakers would like to see bucked on Sunday night. He was 0-for-5 before halftime against Yale before making consecutive second-half triples to blow that game open. Defensive matchups might come into play against Texas' length and athleticism on the perimeter. G — 2 Eric Hunter (6-4, 175, Sr.) 6.4 PPG • 1.9 AST • 48.8% FG • 47.1% 3-PT Hunter played very well against Yale, as he has for the better part of two months now, and will loom large against Texas. He knows Marcus Carr well from Carr's Minnesota days, probably a bonus for him as he takes on that key defensive matchup. G —23 Jaden Ivey (6-4, 195, So.) 17.4 PPG • 46.2% FG • 35.6% 3-PT • 4.9 RPG • 3.1 AST Purdue's star is going to be challenged by a Texas defense that prioritizes taking away the lane and forcing everything to the sideline or end line. When he draws a crowd, that's when he's going to have chances to impact this game without scoring. During his 22-point game against Yale, he looked to be in postseason form and he's been very good defensively in the postseason. ROTATION C — 50 Trevion Williams (6-10, 255, Sr.) 11.7 PPG • 54.3% FG • 7.4 REB • 3.1 AST As aggressive as Texas Is going to be against Purdue's guards, perhaps Williams can get the Boilermakers some layups off backcuts as he did against Yale. In those situations, though, he's got to avoid trying to thread the needle unnecessarily. Turnovers loom large in this one, as they will in every one. G —11 Isaiah Thompson (6-1, 160, Jr.) 4.2 PPG • 41.7% 3-PT After not scoring for nearly a month, Thompson scored on a couple of backcuts drawn up by the sideline. He's G — 25 Ethan Morton (6-6, 215, So.) 2.4 PPG • 1.5 AST • 47.5% FG • 43.3% 3-PT Purdue's past two games, Morton's come off the bench to guard both Iowa star Keegan Murray and Yale leading scorer Azar Swain — two distinctly different players and scorers — and done well against both. That sort of defensive versatility can really help Purdue the rest of this postseason, maybe Sunday night against Timmy Allen. G — 5 Brandon Newman (6-5, 200, So.) 5.0 PPG • 32.5% 3-PT • 79.2% FT Newman's back in Purdue's rotation and against Texas' bigger and interchangeable guards, he can make a difference defensively on Sunday, but he has to take care of the basketball, which he struggled with in limited minutes against Yale. F — 3 Caleb Furst (6-10, 230, Fr.) 3.9 PPG • 3.3 RPG • 57.1% FG • 37.5% 3-PT Furst was excellent in his first NCAA Tournament game, scoring 10 points off the bench against Yale and being very active on the glass. Texas may present very different matchup considerations, though, and this may be an either/or situation with Morton at the backup 4 spot for that reason. Freshmen Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell will redshirt this season. Waddell will miss most of the season after tearing his ACL and Kaufman-Renn is now sidelined up to six weeks after undergoing foot surgery.

ABOUT TEXAS (22-11, 10-8 BIG 12) (11 SEED)

Schedule | Roster | Stats • Texas ended the regular season ranked 27th nationally in offensive efficiency and 15th defensively. Chris Beard's team excels at forcing offenses deep into the shot clock and forcing turnovers, among other things. • The Longhorns opened the season ranked fifth in the preseason AP poll and closed the regular season ranked 25th. • Texas has seven transfers on its roster, including starters Timmy Allen (Utah), Christian Bishop (Creighton) and Marcus Carr (Minnesota) and reserves Devin Askew (Kentucky) and Dylan Disu (Vanderbilt). • Starter Courtney Ramey and reserve Jase Febres each played in both those games Texas won against Purdue during that home-and-home series.

TEXAS LINEUPS

STARTERS F - 0 Timmy Allen (6-7, 210, Sr.) 12.2 PPG • 6.5 REB • 50.4% FG Allen's a versatile perimeter 4 man who'll create matchup problems off the dribble, among other ways. He doesn't really shoot threes. F - 32 Christian Bishop (6-7, 220, Sr.) 6.8 PPG • 5.6 REB • 59.5% FG Bishop's going to give up a ton of size as Texas' de facto 5 man, but will have some help. Can he create matchups for the Longhorns on offense, though, with his quickness and mobility? G - 2 Marcus Carr (6-2, 190, Sr.) 18.9 PPG • 4.2 RPG • 1.6 AST • 33.5% 3-PT A familiar face for Purdue, Carr's a different player now than he was at Minnesota, which needed him to get 20 a night just to have a chance. Texas has weapons around him, so he's more of a facilitator now than when Purdue last saw him, but if need be, he's proven he can really score. Carr's coming off a 15-point, nine-assist game against Virginia Tech. G - 1 Andrew Jones (6-4, 190, Sr.) 11.9 PPG • 3.4 RPG • 32.6% 3-PT One of the best stories in college basketball, Jones has overcome leukemia to be a key player again for Texas in his sixth season with the Longhorns. He Is donating NIL money to cancer research this year. G - 3 Courtney Ramey (6-3, 185, Sr.) 9.3 PPG • 3.4 RPG • 1.5 AST • 35.3% 3-PT Ramey will be facing Purdue for the third time in his college career. The lanky guard is Texas' best three-point shooter by percentage among higher-volume players and has made three threes in two of the past three games. KEY RESERVES G - 13 Jase Febres (6-5, 190, Sr.) 3.8 PPG • 31.9% 3-PT F - 5 Devin Askew (6-3, 195, So.) 2.1 PPG • 1.4 AST F - 30 Brock Cunningham (6-6, 210, Jr.) 2.3 PPG • 2.2 RPG • 47.4% 3-PT F - 4 Dylan Disu (6-9, 225, Jr.) 4.0 PPG • 3.3 RPG

IN-GAME AND POST-GAME COVERAGE

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE TURNOVERS! LEVERAGING SIZE GARBAGE POINTS Obviously this remains Purdue's hot-button issue, one that'll be tested to the max by Texas. The Longhorns are going to be really active trapping the ball early and often and try to force mistakes Purdue's guards are going to need to be able to handle pressure enough to get the ball entered into the post, and the centers must be efficient on their touches, with help defenders in their airspace. Second chances, free throws and transition baskets matter even more against a Longhorn team that's not going to concede much in halfcourt defense.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 72, TEXAS 67