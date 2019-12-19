Nebraska loss may have fueled Purdue's Ohio effort
Purdue's victory at Ohio University Tuesday night didn't carry the same weight as its loss two days earlier at Nebraska, since it wasn't a Big Ten game.
Yet, the Boilermakers' first road win of the season might have delivered an important message that could serve them well moving forward.
“Just being prepared," senior Jahaad Proctor "… We just kind of told ourselves that we can’t go from beating Virginia, to being in a dogfight with Nebraska, to playing well one half against whoever, then struggling for a half.
"We’ve shown what we can do (offensively) against the best defensively and we’ve shown what we can do defensively. It’s a matter of being that team every game no matter who we’re playing against and not playing to the competition level, being ready to play from the jump and imposing our will."
The difference in Purdue's effort from one game to the next was distinct.
It dominated Ohio defensively, but that was largely a credit to energy, from Eric Hunter's exemplary job containing Bobcat standout Jason Preston, to Trevion Williams' attentiveness on defense in Matt Haarms' absence, to Nojel Eastern's impact to Sasha Stefanovic's hustle and on down the line.
Purdue just seemed to play harder.
And that's the double-edged sword about the apparent swing in effort.
At Nebraska, it waned, perhaps not coincidence that it coincided with the Boilermakers struggling badly to put the ball in the basket.
Purdue was 6-of-35 from three-point range, and missed so many opportunities around the basket it was difficult to wrap one's head around. Haarms was 1-of-7 from two-point range, shots he normally makes probably 75 percent of. Trevion Williams missed a series of putbacks, and Purdue guards missed a handful of layups.
“I thought we allowed missing easy shots to really affect our effort and our play against Nebraska," Coach Matt Painter said. "I don’t think we were that bad on the defensive end, but when you miss 29 threes, you’re going to be in transition a little bit more than you’d like to be. If you just make five of those threes, that’s 15 more points but then you’re also not in transition five more times.
“It affected other parts of our game and we lost our focus. We should have grinded the game out. We weren’t able to grind it out.”
Purdue might have ground things out vs. Ohio had it been required to. It defended so effectively that it provided itself margin for error on offense.
But, Purdue didn't need margin for error on offense. In the first half, it made threes, the sorts of shots it had been missing much of the season prior, coming in shooting around 30 percent. And the Boilermakers made their shots at the rim, and there were a good number of them, as Purdue got Trevion Williams and Eastern opportunities inside, but also parlayed suffocating defense into highly efficient transition offense.
Guard Eric Hunter agreed with Painter that offensive struggles affected Purdue at Nebraska, where the Boilermakers struggled in transition defense and were beaten to some loose balls of impact.
"It happened, for sure," Hunter said. "Especially when some of us were air-balling, as well. I think (most of the) times we air-balled, they scored on us as well that next possession. It’s hard as a player to forget those shots sometimes."
If Purdue's effort was tied to offensive success, then it took care of itself against Ohio, because the Boilermakers made shots.
But Saturday against No. 17 Butler, one of the better defensive teams in the country, what if it doesn't make shots, especially early?
“Just coming out with energy was the biggest thing for us (at Ohio)," Hunter said. "If you come out with energy and you come out prepared, it helps your focus and it helps you be physically prepared.”
This is Purdue's final marquee non-conference game and final chance for a quality résumé win prior to Big Ten play's resumption. Purdue will likely have to go again without Matt Haarms, who wasn't at practice Thursday, as he's still experiencing symptoms after sustaining a concussion in Lincoln. He watched the Ohio game from the team hotel in Athens. Once symptoms clear, Painter said, Haarms can go through testing protocol.
