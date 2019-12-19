More: Purdue schedule and GoldandBlack.com coverage

Purdue's victory at Ohio University Tuesday night didn't carry the same weight as its loss two days earlier at Nebraska, since it wasn't a Big Ten game.

Yet, the Boilermakers' first road win of the season might have delivered an important message that could serve them well moving forward.

“Just being prepared," senior Jahaad Proctor "… We just kind of told ourselves that we can’t go from beating Virginia, to being in a dogfight with Nebraska, to playing well one half against whoever, then struggling for a half.

"We’ve shown what we can do (offensively) against the best defensively and we’ve shown what we can do defensively. It’s a matter of being that team every game no matter who we’re playing against and not playing to the competition level, being ready to play from the jump and imposing our will."

The difference in Purdue's effort from one game to the next was distinct.

It dominated Ohio defensively, but that was largely a credit to energy, from Eric Hunter's exemplary job containing Bobcat standout Jason Preston, to Trevion Williams' attentiveness on defense in Matt Haarms' absence, to Nojel Eastern's impact to Sasha Stefanovic's hustle and on down the line.

Purdue just seemed to play harder.

And that's the double-edged sword about the apparent swing in effort.

At Nebraska, it waned, perhaps not coincidence that it coincided with the Boilermakers struggling badly to put the ball in the basket.

Purdue was 6-of-35 from three-point range, and missed so many opportunities around the basket it was difficult to wrap one's head around. Haarms was 1-of-7 from two-point range, shots he normally makes probably 75 percent of. Trevion Williams missed a series of putbacks, and Purdue guards missed a handful of layups.

“I thought we allowed missing easy shots to really affect our effort and our play against Nebraska," Coach Matt Painter said. "I don’t think we were that bad on the defensive end, but when you miss 29 threes, you’re going to be in transition a little bit more than you’d like to be. If you just make five of those threes, that’s 15 more points but then you’re also not in transition five more times.

“It affected other parts of our game and we lost our focus. We should have grinded the game out. We weren’t able to grind it out.”

