MORE: The philosophical two-year differences of Jeff Brohm and P.J. Fleck; Brohm on Minnesota's DC change: 'The unknown is a factor'

Jeff Brohm has no choice but to adjust on the fly Saturday when facing a Minnesota's new defensive coordinator.

With Robb Smith was let go as defensive boss Sunday night, Purdue coaches knew preparation would be affected. Suddenly, the Boilermakers staff has no film or statistical data to base a plan around how 39-year-old interim Joe Rossi will call a defense. Yet, Brohm and Gophers' coach P.J. Fleck have both indicated publicly they don't expect Minnesota to showcase an entirely new philosophy on defense.

"I wouldn't think they would change drastically but there will be change," Brohm said Monday. "That's why it (the firing of Smith) was made."

During his weekly media conference, Fleck acknowledged he expects a different style of defensive play-calling from Rossi, who was promoted to defensive line coach this offseason after being a quality control assistant in Fleck's first season at Minnesota. However, it would seem unlikely Minnesota (4-5 overall, 1-5 in Big Ten) will change dramatically from its base 4-3 to a 3-4 or even a permanent hybrid 4-2-5 that Purdue (5-4, 4-2 in Big Ten) currently uses.

“There will be some things that change, some things that don't change and there will be some differences in the personality factor as well," Fleck said. "It's a new personality calling things. However, it's very difficult to change so much schematics in just three weeks (that remain in the season). That's not what this is about. This (move) is about moving forward into the future."

Fleck's personnel move will also require some shuffling among his assistants. Rossi will now be the linebackers coach. Marcus West, the Gophers pass rush specialist coach, a unique job title fitting with Fleck's scheme, has been shifted to coach the entire defensive line, and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will add the safeties to his responsibilities for the final three games against Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

"As you continue to move forward, you either see that you want this to continue to happen and you believe in that, or you make that change," Fleck said. "This was not because of our players. This was for our players. I made sure that message was very loud and clear when I met with the players."

Brohm said Monday he expects to see more emotion and passion from a Minnesota defense that has given up 500 total yards or more in three of its last four league games. Purdue's second-year coach pointed out that his team needs to be able to adapt to whatever changes they see in the first few drives of Saturday's game (3:30 p.m., ESPN2). In each of its previous three road games, Purdue has found itself in an early 7-0 or 3-0 deficit in the first quarter.

"They are going to have a lot of emotion," Brohm said. "I'm sure they're going to try to play extremely hard for their new defensive coordinator."

Brohm and his staff have seen this before while at Purdue. Missouri fired its defensive coordinator the week leading up to hosting the Boilermakers last season. Purdue dominated Missouri in Columbia by putting up 477 total yards in a 35-3 win over the Tigers.