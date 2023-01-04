Ryan Walters is a teacher first. He said as much on the broadcast during the Citrus Bowl. He wants to ensure that the job is done right, but as a coach, he is as competitive as it comes, he wants to become a legend.

That is the type of mentality that he is bringing to Purdue, in all facets of life.

"I don't care what were are doing - if we are playing football, a game of pickup, a game of monopoly, I am trying to be some sort of legend."

"I've got to hope I can come in and then raise and elevate the standard."

While Purdue looked like a disaster for 60 minutes of the Citrus Bowl, Coach Walters was there, watching, evaluating, meeting Purdue fans, meeting John Purdue Club members, and talking to players.

There are plenty of unknowns going into the Ryan Walters era of Purdue football, what Purdue fans know is that they are ready to work to maintain and raise the standard that Jeff Brohm left behind.