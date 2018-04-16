Purdue hosted a slew of its targeted prospects for visits during spring ball, one who traveled the farthest being New Jersey's Chase Jones.
"It's a school I'm pretty interested in," Jones said. "Coach (Anthony) Poindexter is my area recruiter and we've been talking a lot and I wanted to get out there and see all the good things he's been telling me about for myself."
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City — though he's originally from California — is listed by Rivals.com as a wide receiver prospect, but is being recruited solely for linebacker, he said, including by Purdue.
"They said they like my length and my speed," Jones said, "and how I can line up and cover running backs (out of the backfield), but also stop the run on the inside."
Purdue's offer to Jones joins those from Wake Forest, Duke, Syracuse, Rutgers, Connecticut, Temple Vanderbilt and others. Virginia Tech and Boston College are among others involved.
During his Purdue visit, he watched the Boilermakers' spring practice met with the coaches most involved in his recruitment, Poindexter and Nick Holt.
"It was the culture they're building there that they wanted to show me," Jones said, "from the improvements they've made, to the facilities, their coaching style, the fans who are coming to the games now, and how important academics are for them with their players. They just wanted to tell me about the overall culture they're building there.
"We loved what we saw over there, my family and I."
Jones said he has no timeframe in mind for a commitment at this point, but a set of criteria in mind.
"Elite academics is definitely No. 1," said Jones, who's interested in business, "then winning football and a good culture I'd be coming into on their campus."
