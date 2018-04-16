Purdue hosted a slew of its targeted prospects for visits during spring ball, one who traveled the farthest being New Jersey's Chase Jones.

"It's a school I'm pretty interested in," Jones said. "Coach (Anthony) Poindexter is my area recruiter and we've been talking a lot and I wanted to get out there and see all the good things he's been telling me about for myself."

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City — though he's originally from California — is listed by Rivals.com as a wide receiver prospect, but is being recruited solely for linebacker, he said, including by Purdue.

"They said they like my length and my speed," Jones said, "and how I can line up and cover running backs (out of the backfield), but also stop the run on the inside."

