Purdue's evidently not done recruiting the offensive line for its 2022 recruiting class, and that ongoing pursuit has brought it to the doorstep of a familiar name.

Chicagoland's Jimmy Liston — whose father, Brian, played at Purdue predominately in the early '80s and whose two sisters previously attended the university — was offered a scholarship by Jeff Brohm and his staff on Monday, the conclusion of an evaluation process complicated by the pandemic.