A new Rivals150 for the 2024 basketball recruiting class has been released and it contains several prospects Purdue is familiar with. Verbal commits Kanon Catchings and Jack Benter have updated statuses along with movement from several other 2024 targets Travis Perry, Raleigh Burgess, Gicarri Harris, Flory Bidunga and Dayton Forsythe. Here is a look at where Purdue's commits and targets landed in Rivals' newest 2024 recruiting class update. (You can view the full rankings here.)

Purdue commit Kanon Catchings was the highest debut in the updated rankings, coming in at No. 40 and earning a four-star ranking after previously being unranked. Catchings has seen his stock soar in recent months following his commitment to Matt Painter and the Boilermakers. He is the second-highest rated recruit in the state of Indiana, behind five-star center Flory Bidunga. (More on Bidunga later). Catchings and Brownsburg High School are on a quest for an IHSAA State Championship this spring after winning sectionals and are set to take on New Palestine in regionals this weekend. The four-star recruit has been a big reason for that success. He is averaging 17.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the field and 36% from three-point range. The future Boilermaker will provide a unique combination of size and athleticism for Matt Painter. Catchings could play the three or four in college and will be a matchup nightmare for opposing Big Ten coaches as he can score at all three levels.

Purdue's other 2024 commit, Jack Benter, missed out on the Rivals150 rankings, but solidified himself as a three-star prospect in next year's class. Benter has the potential to keep rising in the class as he continues to star at Brownstown Central in southern Indiana. Benter broke his high school's all-time scoring record in January, passing John Reid's 1,394 career points mark. He showed on multiple occasions that he can fill it up, as later in January he had back-to-back games with 48 and 51 points for Brownstown Central. He has also put his athleticism on display when he shattered the backboard in a game earlier this year. Benter could play the two or three for Matt Painter when he gets to Purdue in 2024. Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman will likely wrap up their college careers by the time Benter arrives, while Myles Colvin and Fletcher Loyer could be featured in Purdue's starting lineup. The current outlook on the 2024-25 roster will give Benter the opportunity to play a significant role as a freshman.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IT0xZIENPVy4gQnJvd25zdG93biBDZW50cmFs4oCZcyBKYWNrIEJl bnRlciBqdXN0IERFU1RST1lFRCB0aGlzIGJhY2tib2FyZC4g8J+krzxicj48 YnI+QmVudGVy4oCZcyBhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Qm9pbGVyQmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQm9pbGVyQmFsbDwv YT4gcmVjcnVpdCBhbmQgYXZlcmFnZXMgMzAgcG9pbnRzIGEgZ2FtZSBmb3Ig PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ccm93bnN0b3duQj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJvd25zdG93bkI8L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dJU0hfVFY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFdJU0hfVFY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wb0paam5C ek53Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcG9KWmpuQnpOdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBBbmdlbGEgTW9yeWFuIChAU2lkZWxpbmVTdG9ybWVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NpZGVsaW5lU3Rvcm1lci9zdGF0dXMvMTYx NDMwNjQzMzE5NzI5NzY2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5 IDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2024 Purdue Targets Making Moves:

The Boilermakers are still looking to add to the 2024 recruiting class and are in hot-pursuit of several Rivals150 prospects. Benter and Catchings provide a high-scoring guard and an athletic wing, but Purdue is aiming to land some size and another guard in the class.

One of the best scorers in the 2024 recruiting class, Lyon County's Travis Perry, is a top target for Matt Painter in next year's group. Perry moved up one spot in the Rivals150 rankings to No. 86 and maintained his four-star status. Perry has played varsity basketball since he was in seventh grade and is approaching several Kentucky high school basketball records. After setting the state record for most three pointers made earlier in the season, he has his sights set on the all-time scoring record in the state. Perry is just 21 points away from breaking Kelly Coleman's mark of 4,337 career points and can accomplish the feat next week in the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena. Purdue is viewed as one of the front-runners to land the four-star guard, along with Indiana, Cincinnati, Missouri and Kentucky. Rivals Basketball Recruiting Analyst, Travis Graf listed Purdue as the number one contender to land Perry. You can read that story here.

Gicarri Harris has deep ties to the Boilermakers and could follow in the footsteps of his father, Glenn Robinson, in suiting up for Purdue. Harris dropped 22 spots in the Rivals150 rankings, but still holds a four-star ranking. He just wrapped up his junior season with Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia after falling in the Final Four of the 7A state tournament. Harris has already taken an official visit to Purdue, along with another to Stanford. He has also gone on an unofficial visit to his home state team, Georgia. Harris would give Matt Painter a point guard in the class to go alongside Jack Benter in the backcourt. The legacy recruit is a priority target for the Boilermakers heading into the spring.

Another high-priority target for Purdue is 2024 forward, Raleigh Burgess. The Cincinnati native is ranked No. 78 overall in the class and is amongst the best in the state of Ohio. Burgess recently took a visit to Purdue to watch the Boilermakers' matchup with Ohio State in Mackey Arena. He is being pursued by Indiana, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Virginia and Wisconsin among others. At 6'10" and 230 pounds, Burgess would likely slide into the four spot behind Caleb Furst if he were to commit to the Boilermakers. He moves well for his size and has the ability to step out and hit shots from the perimeter, similar to Furst.

In-state talent Flory Bidunga remains among the top prospects in the class of 2024 after the Rivals150 update. Bidunga sits at No. 2, behind only fellow five-star recruit Tre Johnson. Bidunga was one of the most dominant players in the state this season, averaging 19.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 82% from the field. It appears Purdue has fallen off in the recruitment of Bidunga, as the five-star center considers offers from Cincinnati, Auburn, Butler, Kansas and Indiana.