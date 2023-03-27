Growing up less than 30 minutes from Ohio State University, Jaden Ball always dreamed of one day playing in the Big Ten on Saturdays in the fall. He will now get that opportunity with Purdue starting in 2024.

"It means a lot, especially from someone who's from Big Ten country. You always dream about playing for one of the Big Ten schools and suiting up for one of them," Ball said.

Ball saw a surge in offers since he wrapped up his junior season at Bloom Carroll. Along with the Boilermakers, Kentucky, Duke, South Florida, and over a dozen other schools were in hot pursuit of the Ohio native. The recruiting process was stressful for the three-star prospect, but he is glad he found his new home.

"It feels good. Kind of like a stress off my back just knowing where I'm gonna go and really being able to focus on that," Ball said.

The newest Boilermaker is set to join the program as they usher in a new era under head coach Ryan Walters.