David Blough knows about "The Streak."

"Purdue has a lot of pride in that streak it has going,” said Blough. “It means a lot to us."

What is "The Streak?" Since 1998, Purdue has had at least one player picked in every NFL draft. That's 21 drafts in a row.

But some feel Purdue's run of NFL draft success may end with this year's draft, which begins tonight and will run through Saturday in Nashville. The Boilermakers who seemingly have the best shots to be picked are Blough and safety Jacob Thieneman.

Purdue's NFL draft run began in 1998 when the Giants selected wideout Brian Alford in the third round with the 70th pick, and the streak continued on in 2018 with linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley being tabbed in the fifth round with the 143rd pick by the Patriots.

In the 21 drafts from 1998-2018, the Boilermakers have had 48 picks. Among those have been three first-round selections:

2007: DE Anthony Spencer, Cowboys

2008: TE Dustin Keller, Jets

2011: DE Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins

Kerrigan was the highest pick, going 16th overall. The most fruitful draft during this streak? It was 2004, when nine Boilermakers were picked. That year, Purdue had four third-round selections: C Nick Hardwick; S Stuart Schweigert; LB Gilbert Gardner; LB Landon Johnson.



Nine times, Purdue has had just one player selected in a draft. Could Blough be the lone Boiler selected this week? If so, it probably would be on Saturday, the final day of the draft.



"I am setting myself up in my mind thinking it will be a pleasant surprise if I do get drafted,” said Blough. “There are some teams that have definitely expressed they (like me). The more teams that want you, hopefully, I can sneak into that last half of the draft whether it’s the fifth, sixth, seventh round. But even at that point, I am kinda thinking if I can pick my own home (as a free-agent signee), it might be better for me.”

Blough turned heads during a storybook Purdue career that saw him overcome injury and job loss. Could he become the first Purdue signal-caller selected since Curtis Painter went to the Colts in the sixth round in 2009?

But don't forget about Thieneman, who has a decent shot to be a Day Three pick. His journey to the doorstep of the draft is even more improbable than Blough's. Thieneman arrived in West Lafayette as a walk-on in 2014, eventually earned a scholarship and became a captain and a key member of some solid defenses.

"There is a good chance I could get taken in the late rounds," said Thieneman. "I don’t have a definitive yes or no. As we get closer, I will know more. Yeah, I have a good shot at getting taken. If I don’t, I’m not too worried about it. I am going to have a lot of options in free agency. I’ll get picked up right away. I most likely will get picked up before the draft even ends."

The last four years have seen just one Boilermaker taken in each draft—and none higher than the fifth round. The last time Purdue had a pick higher than the third round? You have to go back to 2013, when defensive tackle Kawann Short was a second-rounder by the Panthers. This year, Purdue will be fortunate to have any picks. Stay tuned.

