From Walk-on to the NFL

In the first of our "NFL Draft Profile" series, record-breaking signal caller for Purdue, Aidan O'Connell. Aidan is a throwback-style of quarterback in today's NFL. With limited mobility, AOC relies on pre-snap reads and a secure passing pocket to deliver the crisp and accurate passes that Purdue fans were accustomed to in West Lafayette the last few years. His big arm, good height, and anticipation are classic qualities in NFL QB's that will make O'Connell a draft selection in the mid to late rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.



But Aidan O'Connell's journey from Purdue's Starting Quarterback to NFL Draft Pick is anything but usual.



O'Connell spent his first seasons at Purdue as a walk-on QB, six spots back in the depth chart. A collection of injuries ahead of him, surprising success at the end of a season, and a qb battle later, O'Connell, aka AOC, finished his career with two of the most prolific quarterback seasons for a college that has more wins in the NFL than another other college.



Will AOC be the next Purdue QB to find success at the NFL level? His college career would suggest to not bet against him. He's overcome higher odds.



The Record Book

Aidan can find himself all over the Purdue Football Record Book. Here are some notable accomplishments during his time in West Lafayette before diving into the true NFL Draft Profile - 4th most passing yards in a game against Indiana, with 408 yards on November 30th, 2019. - Highest season completion % with at minimum 150 passing attempts. In 2021, he completed 71.8% of his passes. - 9th most passing attempts in a season at Purdue, with 439 attempts in 2021. - 2nd most completions in a game with 40 against Michigan State, and again, against Ohio State during the 2021 season. - Highest career completion % in Purdue history at 68.5% - The 4th most passing touchdowns in a season with 28 in 2021. - Highest career quarterback rating in Purdue history with 148.2





NFL Draft Profile

The overwhelming majority of NFL Draft Websites, including NFL.com, share similar sentiments on AOC's weaknesses. From NFL.com, they state that O'Connell has slow and plodding feet, sometimes gets stuck to his primary read, feels pressure and rushes his delivery, has average velocity on throws, and only completed 29.6% of his deep passes in 2022.



O'Connell also struggled with consistency and ball placement on his passes. In his senior season, he regressed in the means of protecting the ball. He had 13 interceptions to just 22 touchdown passes, including 10 interceptions on the road in his final campaign. While that doesn't sound like a prototypical and dynamic quarterback, O'Connell offers a rare blend of accuracy over the middle of the field, effectiveness in the play-action game, and a willingness to check the ball down. He's commanded a pro-style offense in his four seasons of playing under Jeff Brohm, and for someone who is likely to be a back-up throughout his career, his ability to command the playbook and understand his limitations will be important for making a decade long career in the NFL. He's already used to taking snaps from under center. O'Connell lacks big upside and the physical intangible to excite a fan base, but a solid presence that can command a huddle, execute a playbook, and not make mistakes is a valuable security blankets for front offices. O'Connell's ceiling and career probably lie somewhere in there as an occasional spot-starter and steady back up. NFL.com has a round four to round five grade on Aidan.



What he lacks in physical tools, he will hope to make up for with off the field intangibles. O'Connell who aspires to be a team chaplain when his career is over, have impressed NFL Coaches with his high-character, a trait that will help stick in locker rooms even if he never sees the on the field success he had in college.

NFL Draft Profile Measurables