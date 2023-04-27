Nic Caraway becoming the face of Purdue's new-look defense
New quarterback Hudson Card and his stellar start in West Lafayette have taken the headlines in recent weeks for the Boilermakers, but one Purdue defender may have had an equally impressive spring practice session. That man was outside linebacker Nic Caraway.
After getting his feet wet in the Big Ten last season, the former four-star recruit put on a show over the Boilermakers' 15 practices. Caraway didn't view the last month as just practice. He approached them like games.
"I feel like the whole 15 practices have been like games for me because I've been coming here trying to compete every day, getting better and take advantage," Caraway said after Saturday's final spring practice.
That intensity during spring practice caught the attention of his head coach, who shared that he believes the Boilermaker outside linebacker has a bright future in West Lafayette moving forward.
"Definitely think Nic Caraway's got a chance to be special," Ryan Walters said.
Walters and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane have both shared their satisfaction with Caraway's play while talking to the media throughout the spring. As he takes another step in his development, that support from his coaches has only increased the stud sophomore's confidence.
He spoke about that confidence during the first week of practice in March, sharing that he had become entirely comfortable with his role in the defense.
"Oh, it's ridiculous. It's like the back of my hand now, I'm very comfortable in this defense, and I'm very comfortable on the field, and the confidence is starting to show," Caraway said.
Caraway suggested that he was a bit tentative during his true freshman campaign, where he saw 265 snaps under co-defensive coordinators Mark Hagen and Ron English. Now, he is more relaxed, and it is translating to on-field success.
"It's nice. It makes you more confident in my play because I can go out there and make mistakes, and I know I won't get beat down. They just encourage me and tell me what I did wrong, and I can improve on that. I'm playing loose, confident, and I can be myself," Caraway said.
Potential future Boilermakers are also taking notice of Caraway's momentum this spring. The former blue-chip prospect's photos are now being used by recruits when they receive offers from the Boilermakers.
Caraway has now positioned himself to be the face of the Purdue defense, which is something he wasn't necessarily expecting this soon in his Boilermaker career.
"It's crazy. I would never think I'd be in this position," Caraway said. "Like when I'm seeing that stuff, I'm like, dang, that's really me. Like, that's my picture. It's very overwhelming, but I enjoy it."
The Purdue defense is filled with veteran players in leadership roles heading into 2023, including Kydran Jenkins, Sanoussi Kane, Cam Allen, Jacob Wahlberg, and OC Brothers. While those players are expected to be large parts of the Boilermakers' plans, it is a 19-year-old pass rusher that has emerged as the face of the unit.
As his role within the defense grows, so is his willingness to lead the Boilermakers on the defensive side of the ball.
"I feel like I'm trying to take over a leadership role on the defense, and I feel like I'm fitting right in," Caraway said on Saturday.
Caraway didn't get to this point by accident. At the beginning of the spring, he spoke about calling Kevin Kane late at night to see what he could get better at. The defensive coordinator was impressed with his pupil's drive to improve and not only be good but great.
The little things, like a late-night talk with Kane, have added up for Caraway to reach this new level with the Boilermakers.
"I guess it was meant to be just hard work, dedication, watching more film, being in the facility more, buying into the program, and just falling in love with the game," Caraway said.
Caraway headlines a talented group of outside linebackers in the new defense introduced by head coach Ryan Walters, along with the likes of Kydran Jenkins, Khordae Sydnor, Scotty Humpich, Will Heldt, and Roman Pitre.
That group was struck by the injury bug this spring, however. Sydnor missed the first portion of practices before returning, while Jenkins and Humpich remained sidelined for the entire spring camp.
Their absences provided Caraway with an opportunity to get more reps, which he took advantage of. The talented pass rusher felt like his position group performed well despite the injuries of late.
"Before practice, our coaches tell us to get a goal in mind. And I feel like everybody in my position group hit that goal every practice," Caraway said.
A new coaching staff coming to town could make some players apprehensive about their futures with the program, but Caraway has felt the opposite. According to Caraway, Purdue's new defensive-minded approach and seeing how the coaches meshed together so quickly have impacted how the Boilermakers play on the field.
"I love the way our coaches interact with each other. Like even for practices, like they're throwing a ball around, just dancing and having fun. I feel like the defense has just come together since the first and fifteenth practice," Caraway said.
Purdue's success in 2023 will depend largely on how the defense performs on Saturdays, and Caraway will be a big part of that. Despite the challenges that lie ahead, the new face of the Purdue defense is ready to make a difference this fall.