PDF: Purdue-Illinois stats

Illinois dominated the second half Tuesday night, making 11 of its first 12 shots, and the No. 21 Fighting Illini handed the Boilermakers their first home defeat of the Big Ten season, 79-62.

It was a 22-9 run Illinois started the second half with, after Purdue led 30-29 at halftime.

Trent Frazier scored 21 and made five threes, Kofi Cockburn 20, and Ayo Dosunmo 18, including a pair of key jumpers after Purdue had gotten within nine in the final few minutes.

Nojel Eastern led Purdue with 14points in a game in which its guards all struggled against Illinois' pressure. Big men Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms each scored 12 and 10, respectively.

More to come.