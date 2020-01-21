No. 21 Illinois routs Purdue after halftime to win in Mackey Arena
Illinois dominated the second half Tuesday night, making 11 of its first 12 shots, and the No. 21 Fighting Illini handed the Boilermakers their first home defeat of the Big Ten season, 79-62.
It was a 22-9 run Illinois started the second half with, after Purdue led 30-29 at halftime.
Trent Frazier scored 21 and made five threes, Kofi Cockburn 20, and Ayo Dosunmo 18, including a pair of key jumpers after Purdue had gotten within nine in the final few minutes.
Nojel Eastern led Purdue with 14points in a game in which its guards all struggled against Illinois' pressure. Big men Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms each scored 12 and 10, respectively.
More to come.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.