The Purdue quarterback debate likely won't end after this weekend.

Jeff Brohm said following his team's 20-19 loss to Eastern Michigan Saturday said no "answers" at QB came after David Blough played all but one series in the first half, then Elijah Sindelar played from there on out.

"I think both guys did some decent things (but) really when you turn it over that many times, you're not going to beat anybody," Brohm said.

Purdue (0-2) turned back to Blough as the starter but the senior's four possessions yielded only a pair of field goals, despite three red-zone chances.

As was Brohm's stated plan Thursday, Blough was pulled in the second quarter in favor of Sindelar and the junior immediately led Purdue to its first touchdown drive. Suddenly, Sindelar was back in charge, Purdue was up 12-7 going into halftime and the offense seemingly had life again.

However under Sindelar's leadership in the third quarter, Purdue managed just one first down from its four third-quarter possessions and the junior's pass numbers dropped to just 6-of-10 for 74 yards.

"I think penalties and turnovers in the red zone hurt us because we were moving the ball so well," Sindelar said. "We can't shoot ourselves in the foot in the red zone."