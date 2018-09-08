No answers with Purdue's starting QB debate
The Purdue quarterback debate likely won't end after this weekend.
Jeff Brohm said following his team's 20-19 loss to Eastern Michigan Saturday said no "answers" at QB came after David Blough played all but one series in the first half, then Elijah Sindelar played from there on out.
"I think both guys did some decent things (but) really when you turn it over that many times, you're not going to beat anybody," Brohm said.
Purdue (0-2) turned back to Blough as the starter but the senior's four possessions yielded only a pair of field goals, despite three red-zone chances.
As was Brohm's stated plan Thursday, Blough was pulled in the second quarter in favor of Sindelar and the junior immediately led Purdue to its first touchdown drive. Suddenly, Sindelar was back in charge, Purdue was up 12-7 going into halftime and the offense seemingly had life again.
However under Sindelar's leadership in the third quarter, Purdue managed just one first down from its four third-quarter possessions and the junior's pass numbers dropped to just 6-of-10 for 74 yards.
"I think penalties and turnovers in the red zone hurt us because we were moving the ball so well," Sindelar said. "We can't shoot ourselves in the foot in the red zone."
In wet and windy conditions not ideal for a vertical passing attack, Purdue made just one passing play of more than 20 yards and just five receptions from its wide receivers, with three of those catches coming from Rondale Moore. Brohm, who was clear in his summer message that Purdue needed more downfield plays from its passing game in 2018, was in no mood for excuses following the loss to Eastern Michigan.
"I know it was wet and the ball was slippery but it was that way for both teams," Brohm said.
On the other sideline, Eastern Michigan quarterback Tyler Wiegers, a graduate transfer from Iowa, finished the day 20-of-28 for 312 yards and a touchdown pass to give the Eagles an early 7-6 lead. Sindelar finished Saturday 8-of-14 for 87 yards and a touchdown in two-and-a-half quarters of action. Purdue's total of 135 passing yards was its lowest since earning just 121 in a 51-24 loss to Virginia Tech on Sept. 19, 2015.
While Purdue will likely need at least another week if it's going to decide on a permanent starter at quarterback, Missouri will bring a projected first-round pick next weekend for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff as Drew Lock looks to avenge his 133-yard performance from last season's 35-3 loss to the Boilermakers. Lock's performance last year which was only game last year where the senior failed to throw a touchdown pass.
