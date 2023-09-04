Ryan Walters' tenure at Purdue got off to a rocky start at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with the Boilermakers dropping the season opener 39-35 against Fresno State. All the stars were aligned for Walters and Purdue to get off on the right foot in the head coach's eyes, with the preparation and atmosphere, but the Boilermakers just weren't able to execute.

"I mean, we lost. Obviously the atmosphere at Ross-Ade was everything that you wanted it to be, just the feelings of euphoria, [they] were all there. We gotta come away with wins. That's why we're here. That's not the standard and not the expectation to have opportunities to win, it's to win ballgames," Walters said.

Walters and the coaching staff have had the opportunity to look back on the film and after review, Purdue's head coach was frustrated with how his group performed with the game well within reach.

"After watching it, you're definitely frustrated because there were opportunities all over the place to win that football game. There were times we played clean and were explosive on both sides of the ball," Walters said.

Many of the Boilermakers' troubles came on the defensive side of the ball, which is Walters' calling card, giving up 39 points to Fresno State. At the heart of the struggles was Purdue's inability to get off the field on third down, which Walters believes was the story of the defeat.

"Defensively it felt like it was feast or famine. It was either, three and out or they were scoring points and a lot of that had to do with our third down efficiency. You look at the game in its totality and I think that that kind of told the story. Obviously time of possession was very heavily favored in Fresno State's direction and that was because they were 11 of 17 offensively getting third downs, and we were 2 of 12," Walters said.

The Purdue offense, led by quarterback Hudson Card, turned in an encouraging performance against the Bulldogs, having over 360 total yards and putting up 28 points on a stingy defense. While the group had some success, there are still several areas to improve on.

Walters referenced the Boilermakers' struggles in short yardage scenarios, pointing to at least four opportunities to extend drives with less than two yards to go and weren't able to capitalize.

"We gotta come up with a better plan just schematically and then we gotta play with confidence and pay attention to details so that we can execute from a player standpoint," Walters said.

After months of hearing Hudson Card cooking up something special in West Lafayette, Purdue unveiled its new signal caller on Saturday and the results were a mixed bag. Card had some good throws and made plays with his legs, but missed a few opportunities to have a better performance and lead Purdue to victory.

Card's head coach was encouraged by his debut outing, but admitted the Boilermakers need to do a better job of protecting him moving forward. Card was under pressure on nearly a third of his 34 dropbacks on Saturday afternoon.

"I mean, you saw flashes of what he's capable of doing both with his arm and his legs. We got to do a better job of protecting him and giving him an opportunity to stand in there and deliver accurate and confident throws," Walters said of his star quarterback.

The banged up offensive line could receiv a boost to help them do that on Saturday. Center Josh Kaltenberger, who went down in fall camp and missed the season opener, is on pace to be available against Virginia Tech according to Walters.