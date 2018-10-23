GoldandBlack.com

As Nojel Eastern moves to the forefront for Purdue this season, so too does all that comes with the Boilermaker guard’s uncommon dimensions.

And it makes it a key question for Purdue: How does it best leverage them to its advantage?

Eastern, who projects to be the Boilermakers’ starting point guard this season after he backed up senior P.J. Thompson as a freshman, is listed at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds.

Of note: Grady Eifert started games as Purdue’s power forward late last season and could be its No. 1 4 man to open this season, as well. He, too, is listed at 6-6, 220.

That’s the sort of presence Eastern brings to the backcourt for Purdue, and could bring to other roles.