Purdue freshman Nojel Eastern has entered his name for consideration for the NBA draft, joining teammate Carsen Edwards. He will not hire an agent.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 2.2 points in 37 appearances for the Boilermakers this season, as its backup point guard, but will presumably look to take advantage of a system that shows little downside for players who want to gauge their professional stock as underclassmen.

Eastern must decide by May 30 whether he'll return to Purdue, for which he projects to be a crucial player for the Boilermakers next season.

