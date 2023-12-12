It is Finals week, and Purdue is roughly a third of the way through its season. Yes, it is still early in the year, but the postseason picture is beginning to become a little more clear even three months before Selection Sunday.

We learned last season that a No. 1 seed guarantees absolutely nothing. It does give you the best chance to reach your goals, however. Historically, a No. 1 seed has a 40.5% chance of making the Final Four, a 25% chance of reaching the title game, and a 16.2% chance of winning it all. Purdue can take absolutely nothing for granted when it comes to March, but at least it can head into the tournament with its best chance possible.

It is a 69.4 mile drive from Mackey Arena to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It is 279 miles from Mackey Arena to Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. Those two destinations as a No. 1 seed are the optimal locations for Purdue’s path to the Final Four, and so far, the Boilers are in a great position to have that path before them. Purdue has four Quad 1 wins already, and no one else in America has more than two. The Boilers are 9-1 against the 12th toughest schedule in the country, and the lone loss was on the road in overtime to a conference foe that made the NCAAs a year ago.

Even if Purdue loses to Arizona on Saturday it will still be in a fantastic position to earn the coveted Indy-Detroit path to Phoenix. The work done so far in the non-conference will buoy the team all season long. As long as it wins the Big Ten again it is hard to see the Boilers not getting a No. 1 seed. That is only solidified if Purdue beats the Wildcats.