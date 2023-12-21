Barring something absolutely shocking, Purdue will complete the non-conference portion of its schedule undefeated for the third season in a row. It will likely enter 2024-25 with 35 consecutive regular season non-conference victories, which is an incredible run, especially when you consider who Purdue has beaten during this stretch. Just this year alone Purdue has beaten a No. 1 ranked team and three of the current top 8 teams.

As a result, Purdue is the current projected No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and with good reason. It might make this column a little boring as the season goes on, because as long as Purdue wins the Big Ten it is very hard to see it not being a No. 1 seed in March.

It is not just Arizona, Marquette, Tennessee, et al that is adding strength to Purdue's profile even some of the buy games like Morehead State are having at least a small effect.