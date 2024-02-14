This column is honestly getting a little bit boring. There is not a lot of drama when it comes to Purdue's NCAA profile. Barring a complete collapse, the Boilers will enter the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed and Big Ten champion. The Big Ten Tournament will likely have no effect on the seeding, and with seven games left Purdue would probably need to lose three to fall off the top seed line.

Thus, this has become the place to marvel at Purdue's non-conference strength of schedule. By most metrics, Purdue has played the strongest schedule in the country and has beaten nearly all comers. It is 15-2 against the top two tiers in the NET. It has played only three tier 4 games, which is fewer than the number of games it has played against top 10 teams.

Let's see what they have all been up to in the past week.