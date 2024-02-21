If there is one thing we have learned this season, it is "do not play in the state of Nebraska if you are ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll." Purdue's Sunday loss to Ohio State was stunning. Last night UConn was blown out by Creighton. In the span of three days we went from "UConn and Purdue are far ahead of everyone else in the country" to "Anything can happen".

Let's face it: Sometimes you just have a bad game. Purdue had a bad game on Sunday. It still came close to winning, but it wasn't enough. The key is to avoid said "bad game" when it matters most.

The bottom line is that Purdue is still the Big Ten favorite, still a 1 seed, and still in a very good position slay its March demons. Here is the updated look at the NCAA profile.