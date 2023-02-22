What will it take for Purdue to hold on to its projected No. 1 seed? Right now, it appears as if Purdue, Kansas, Houston, and Alabama are pretty solid as No. 1 seeds. Kansas has been playing very well by winning seven of their last eight. After last night they have a nation’s best 14 Tier 1 NET wins. The next highest total is Texas with 10 and both Purdue and Baylor with nine. Houston only has four tier 1 wins, but they have some very good non-conference wins over Virginia and St. Mary’s. They have only lost once since early December. Alabama has seven tier 1 wins, but the revelations about their program this were not good, to say the least.

As for Purdue, the nine Tier 1 wins help. Playing Indiana on Saturday helps because it is a tier 1 opportunity with the Hoosiers at No. 20. The trip to Wisconsin and home game against Illinois are close. The Badgers are a right on the edge of the Tournament as a bubble team. They have some very good wins, but they are at 78 in the NET. Ironically, a win over Purdue would probably move them into the top 75 and onto Tier 1. Illinois sits at 31, so since that is a home game it would be just outside of Tier 1. What might keep Purdue on the 1 line is the lack of a bad loss. All four of Purdue losses are Tier 1 losses. Kansas and Alabama lack a loss outside of the top Tier, while Houston has a Tier 3 loss.