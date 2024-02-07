Every week that I do this column I am amazed by how strong Purdue's non-conference schedule was this year. The fact that the Boilers made it through undefeated is even more astonishing. It is entirely possible that when all is said and done, 10 of Purdue's 11 non-conference opponents will be in the NCAA Tournament field. Consider:

Samford - Currently leading the Southern Conference and ranked 75 in the NET.

Morehead State - Currently leading the Ohio Valley Conference and nearly in the top 100.

Xavier - Building an at large case and close to the Bubble.

Gonzaga - On the bubble, but could win the West Coast Conference.

Tennessee - Currently a top 5 team.

Marquette - Currently a Top 10 team and can compete to win the Big East.

Texas Southern - Second place in the SWAC and could win the autobid.

Alabama - Leading the SEC.

Arizona - Top 10 team leading the Pac-12.

Eastern Kentucky - Currently Leading the Atlantic Sun by two games.

In the end, Purdue could have wins over the regular season champions of the Southern, Ohio Valley, West Coast, SEC, Big East, SWAC, Pac-12, and Atlantic Sun Conferences. Only Jacksonville, who is well off the pace in the Atlantic Sun, would be a total surprise to make the tournament.

Let's see what they have all been up to in the past week.