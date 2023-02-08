One of my favorite parts of this column is tracking the wins over the course of the season. Back in November the win over Duke looked excellent. Now we see the Blue Devils are a mid-level ACC team. The win over Marquette looked like a decent one, but they have since risen into the top 10. There are also the unexpected little boosts when the low- to mid-major played on some cold December night evolves into a decent victory.

It is a testament to what Purdue did in the non-conference, as well as to how well Indiana is playing, that the Boilers stayed at No. 1 this week. Bracket Matrix has Purdue as a unanimous No. 1 seed and Lunardi kept the Boilers as his No. 1 overall seed. That is not a huge surprise when as many as six of the 11 teams Purdue played in the non-conference could end up in the NCAA Tournament.