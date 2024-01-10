Where the strange place comes from is that even then, Purdue is still the consensus No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament. Its overall resume remains unimpeachable. Purdue has six Tier 1 NET wins, which is at least two more than any other team in the nation. It is undefeated at home and on neutral floors (and neutral floors happen to be where the NCAA Tournament is played). Even Joe Lunardi agrees it is far from a bad loss, as yesterday he said that Purdue would not fall off the No. 1 overall line even with a loss at Nebraska.

Purdue is in a very strange place. This morning it Is two games back in the loss column as we reach the quarter pole of the Big Ten race. The 16 point loss at Nebraska was the worst loss by margin in nearly two years since Purdue fell at Michigan 82-58 in early February 2022. It is safe to say Purdue just got beat. My 35/15 theory was thrown out the window as Purdue did shoot over 35% from three and had fewer than 15 turnovers. The turnovers it did have felt extra costly and there is not much you can do when an opponent shoots 60% or better from three. Keisei Tominaga and CJ Wilcher could not miss in the second half. Sometimes, that happens.

This is college basketball. Sometimes you just get beat by a team that is better on that given night, especially if it is on their home floor. That is exactly what happened to Purdue last night. It does not diminish the overall picture one bit.

The No. 1 overall seed is Purdue’s to lose. The Big Ten is Purdue’s to lose. If losses like last night happen more and more, both will be lost. Even though Purdue trails Wisconsin by two games in the loss column as of this writing it still has to play the Badgers twice. There are six games before the first of those matchups, which comes in Madison, and they are six games where Purdue should be favored. At minimum, Purdue needs to go 5-1 in them:

Penn State – NET 125

At Indiana – NET 103

At Iowa – NET 67

Michigan – NET 94

At Rutgers – NET 92

Northwestern – NET 72

Purdue probably needs to win at least four more games away from home (assuming it does not lose in Mackey Arena) to win the Big Ten. All three of the road games in that stretch are winnable, with the game in Bloomington probably the most dangerous since it is a heightened rivalry game.

The Big Ten was not lost in Lincoln. The No. 1 seed was not lost in Lincoln. It can be lost over the next three weeks as the back end of the Big Ten schedule is much tougher.