Life got in the way this week to delay the non-conference update, but that is beneficial, in a way. Several of Purdue’s non-conference opponents were active last night, Marquette pulled off a very big win by beating UConn. Duke needed a bit of a comeback, but they were able to knock off Pittsburgh in a win that was big in the ACC race.

Perhaps the biggest news this week is that the win over Penn State at the Palestra has been upgraded from “neutral” to “road” for purposes of the NET. That means as long as the Nittany Lions stay in the top 75 instead of the top 50 that victory will rest on tier 1. After beating Indiana last night Penn State is at 52, so they are in good shape there.

The wins over Ohio State and Penn State gave the Boilers two more Tier 1 NET wins. Purdue now has six such wins, more than any other team in America. It's lone loss is on tier 1 too, causing virtually no damage to the overall profile. Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, and Miami (FL) each have five tier 1 wins. Only Cam Spencer's late three is preventing the profile from being perfect.

Joe Lunardi at ESPN still has Purdue as a No. 1 seed with the preferred path of Columbus-Louisville, which is the best case scenario. Purdue is a No. 1 seed in virtually every bracket according to Bracket Matrix as well.