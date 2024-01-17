Tuesday night couldn't have been a better night for Purdue:

- The Boilermakers demolished rival Indiana in Bloomington, delivering their largest margin of victory ever in Assembly Hall and largest margin of victory in Bloomington in roughly nine decades.

- Penn State did Purdue a solid by upsetting league leader Wisconsin, ensuring everyone in the conference now has a loss and reopening the Big Ten race in a big way.

- Samford, remember that team with the little guy who jumped center with Zach Edey to start the season? The Bulldogs won their 16th straight game in a big SoCon road victoy to move into the top 75 of the NET and become a surprising Tier 2 win.

As Wedensday morning dawns Purdue remains as the nation's No. 1 overall seed in most brackets. It is No. 1 in the RPI, No. 2 on KenPom, and No. 3 in the NET. By the eye test there isn't a team in the country that seems to be able to keep up when Purdue is at its maximum potential.

There is still a lot of basketball to play, but right now Purdue is the best team in the country.



