There is no longer a question of “if” Purdue will make the NCAA Tournament this year. The only way it comes even close to the Bubble now is if it loses the remaining 11 regular season games and suffers a first round exit in the Big Ten Tournament. Even then, that may not be enough because all of the remaining games are on either Tier 1 or Tier 2 of the NET.

That is not going to happen, either, barring multiple injuries. The real question now is what it will take to hold on to the projected No. 1 seed. Purdue and Kansas are tied for the most Tier 1 victories in the country with seven apiece. Those seven are pretty solidly locked in, as none of them are really close to falling off of that tier. The victory at Penn State is probably the closest because the Nittany Lions sit at 58, but as long as they stay in the top 75 that will be fine. Purdue only has two Tier 2 wins: Maryland at home and at Nebraska. Nebraska is at 92, so there is a chance that they could play their way into the top 75, making the home win over them move to Tier 2 and the road win to Tier 1. There really isn’t much of a shot of any other win getting that high unless Hofstra of all teams goes on a tear, beats Charleston in its league, and goes from 107 to the top 75.