February is the home stretch of the season. It is likely academic at this point, but with two more wins Purdue will reach 21 on the season and 10 in Big Ten play, whch is usually enough to clinch an at large berth to the NCAA Tournament. Obviously Purdue is in unless something catestrophic happens, but they can soon make it official.

Much like last week, Purdue's NCAA profile remains impeccable. It has nothing even close to a bad loss, and it is not outside the realm of possibility that NINE of Purdue's 11 non-conference opponents could make the NCAA Tournament.

With 10 games to go it is all about maintaining a No. 1 seed and preferred path in Indianapolis, then Detroit. Of the remaining 10 games before the Big Ten Tournament five would currently qualify as Tier 1 NET wins. As long as Purdue wins three of those (and two are in Mackey Arena) it will be more than fine for a No. 1 seed. If it wins Sunday in Madison it will be heavily favored to repeat as Big Ten champion, too.

That game now has pretty large implications. The Badgers have played one less game than Purdue, and they lead the Boilers in the loss column. Their second half schedule is marginally easier. After tomorrow's trip to Lincoln they only have four Tier 1 games remaining, and two are against Purdue. Should they win tomorrow and Sunday against Purdue they will become the favorite, and they would even be in the discussion for a No. 1 seed in their own right.

A loss Sunday in Madison is not devastating on a national scale, but on a Big Ten scale, it could be crippling. At least Purdue has beaten three of the four teams that have beaten the Badgers (Arizona, Tennessee, and Penn State).

That is all in the future though. Here is how things look right now.



