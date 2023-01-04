The first blemish has occurred. Purdue sustained its first loss of the season on Monday night by the slimmest of margins. It comes before a critical two game stretch away from home that could end up making or breaking any Big Ten title ambitions the Boilermakers have. If Purdue wins both at Ohio State and against Penn State in Philadelphia it will feel like the home loss to Rutgers is erased. If it splits the two, it will hit the quarter pole of the Big Ten race at 3-2. If it loses both the team is still a solid NCAA team, but the overall profile would plummet.

That's why things are on a temporary hold at Purdue's current position. Last night #6 Texas lost at home to Kansas State. New Mexico fell as the nation's last undefeated team. #3 Kansas was pushed to the brink at Texas Tech.

The only thing the Rutgers loss proved is that Purdue is not the far and away favorite nationally or in the Big Ten, but that is to be expected. It just means there is more work to do. The goals of a Big Ten championship, No. 1 seed, and Final Four are still very much attainable. Joe Lunardi kept Purdue as a No. 1 seed after the loss to Rutgers. Purdue is also a No. 1 seed across the board on Bracket Matrix. If Purdue wins Thursday and Sunday it should be just fine because the four gigantic non-conference wins will sustain the overall profile for some time. Last year Purdue had only three wins over NCAA teams outside of the Big Ten: Villanova, North Carolina, and Wright State (though Bellarmine won the Atlantic Sun tournament and would have gone if they were eligible).