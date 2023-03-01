March is finally here.

In 16 days it is likely Purdue will take the floor as a 1 or 2 seed in Columbus for a first round game. As we learned last year, nothing can be taken for granted against a 15 seed. Despite losing four of the last six games the Boilers are clinging to a No. 1 seed. Both Jerry Palm and Joe Lunardi still have Purdue on the 1 line, but as the final 1 seed as opposed to the No. 1 overall seed. Bracket Matrix also has Purdue as the fourth 1 seed, but UCLA is close behind. We nearly had Colorado do us a favor this past week by knocking off UCLA, but the Bruins survived.

If it is a two team race between Purdue and UCLA it will be decided this week. Purdue has an always tricky road trip to Wisconsin tomorrow night and a home game against Illinois. UCLA hosts the two Arizona schools. If both teams win out UCLA has a slight advantage since Arizona is currently in the top 10. Purdue would still hold an edge in Tier 1 NET wins though. UCLA currently has six, and Arizona would be a seventh.