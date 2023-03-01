Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
March is finally here.
In 16 days it is likely Purdue will take the floor as a 1 or 2 seed in Columbus for a first round game. As we learned last year, nothing can be taken for granted against a 15 seed. Despite losing four of the last six games the Boilers are clinging to a No. 1 seed. Both Jerry Palm and Joe Lunardi still have Purdue on the 1 line, but as the final 1 seed as opposed to the No. 1 overall seed. Bracket Matrix also has Purdue as the fourth 1 seed, but UCLA is close behind. We nearly had Colorado do us a favor this past week by knocking off UCLA, but the Bruins survived.
If it is a two team race between Purdue and UCLA it will be decided this week. Purdue has an always tricky road trip to Wisconsin tomorrow night and a home game against Illinois. UCLA hosts the two Arizona schools. If both teams win out UCLA has a slight advantage since Arizona is currently in the top 10. Purdue would still hold an edge in Tier 1 NET wins though. UCLA currently has six, and Arizona would be a seventh.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.