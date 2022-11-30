It is never too early to think about March.

That’s the entire point of basketball season, right? In the regular season a Big Ten championship is the goal, but teams are also building toward a high seed in March. A high seed means a number of things. It means an “easier” first round game. It means placement closer to home and friendly fans. Yes, being a high seed is not a guarantee of advancement, but it does tilt the odds in a team’s favor.

Achieving the goal of a Big Ten championship is one way to get a high seed. Having a solid record outside of the conference also helps. Each week I intend to track how Purdue’s non-conference opponents are helping the Boilers This is something that was a regular feature at our old address and it was always well received. It is a way of looking at the snapshot of Purdue’s NCAA Tournament profile throughout the season.