A point guard battle for the ages, and a chance for revenge for the Boilers.

There's not two rosters in the Big Ten that look more similar to their last season's roster than Northwestern 15-5 (6-3) and #2 Purdue 19-2 (8-2).



Both return their best player, Boo Buie and Zach Edey, along with key players in the rotation around them.



It just so happens, the results have been similar as well. Northwestern has upset a #1 Purdue twice in its home gym in back to back seasons. Last year, Purdue only had the away game against Northwestern. So Purdue is 0-2 against Northwestern in its last two games.



Now Purdue gets to play host to a Northwestern team that has two of the conference's best home wins, both in overtime.



Northwestern's Big Ten opening win against Purdue was a 92-88 thriller back on the first of December. Nearly two full months later, Northwestern knocked off Illinois at home, 96-91 in overtime.



Now Purdue gets a chance to avenge its last two losses in the confines of Mackey Arena where it hasn't lost this season. Purdue has been nothing short of dominant at home this season.



It has one just one game decided by single-digits at Mackey Arena. Purdue's average margin of victory at home is 27.1 points per game. Purdue is the #2 team in the country, has the most difficult schedule in the country, and is 18-2 on the season.



But at home, in front of the Mackey Arena crowd, it ascends to another level. Its closest game, a five point win against Illinois, was a game where Purdue was up by 20 or more points for nearly twenty minutes of action. The Boilers have been another level at home.



It will hope to remain that way against a Boo Buie led team that has had Purdue's number the last two seasons.

Northwestern Starting Five PPG RPG APG 2FGM-A 3FGM-A Boo Buie 6-2 | 180 lbs. | Sr. 18.5 3.4 5.3 89-182 (.489) 39-107 (.364) Ty Berry 6-3 | 185 lbs | Sr. 11.4 4.0 1.3 31-60 (.517) 45-106 (.425) Ryan Langborg 6-4 | 195 lbs. | Sr. 11.5 3.1 2.4 41-87 (.471) 42-105 (.400) Brooks Barnhizer 6-6 | 215 lbs. | Jr. 14.7 6.6 2.9 82-168 (.488) 23-63 (.365) Matthew Nicholson 7-0 | 280 lbs. | Sr. 5.3 3.9 1.9 46-70 (.657) 0-0 (.000)

The Big Ten Race and March Madness Tickets

Northwestern should be squarely locked into March Madness again. Something that used to be foreign in Evanston is now a repeating trend for Doug Collins' squad, but in a Big Ten as weakened as this seasons, there's not a bunch of marquee wins available. Northwestern already has one of the best wins in the country with its first win against Purdue. Those kinds of wins are good for securing a place in the NCAA Tournament, but going into West Lafayette and knocking off the #2 Boilers is something that can get you sent up a seed or three.



It would also make the Big Ten race even more of a mess, pulling Purdue down into a collection of three-loss teams with Illinois, Purdue, and Northwestern. Northwestern would then have two wins over Purdue's, a win over Illinois, and the same number of losses in the conference as both.



Northwestern needs a Purdue loss and stumbles from the Badgers to stay in the Big Ten race.



A win by Purdue will keep Purdue in the chase of Wisconsin who still has just the lone loss. Purdue will get its first shot at Wisconsin the game after Northwestern, so a win against the Wildcats will guarantee Purdue will get to make its own fate in the Big Ten. A loss, and Purdue would fall back two games from the Badgers.



More simply, if Purdue wins, the Big Ten becomes even more a two-team race.

The Boo Buie problem

Purdue can't turn the ball over against Northwestern the way it has the last two games, but that's an every game script for Purdue.



The unique issue for Purdue against Northwestern is that Boo Buie is a one man Boiler wrecking crew.



Buie had 31 points earlier in the season against Purdue, hurting Purdue at all three levels, including late in the game where Northwestern relied on Buie's incredible isolation game to pick apart a Purdue team without its best solo defender, Lance Jones, who fouled out of the game on a play where Buie used his experience to know he could hip check Jones as he was out of position to pick up his fifth foul of the game. That left senior Ethan Morton, and redshirt freshman Camden Heide to try and check Buie the rest of the way.



Buie had 26 against Purdue last season, in a game that was low scoring with Northwestern edging out Purdue 64-58.



Buie got to the line 10 times against Purdue in this year's overtime win. He hit 2 of 5 three-pointers. More insanely, he made 8 of 15 shots inside the arc, including a highlight package of full speed start and stop, spinning floaters that left Purdue in an impossible situation.



"Those guys that are tough shot makers," Matt Painter said on Tuesday before practice. "You still want them to take tough shots, right?"



It's not any easier to work around for the players. Ethan Morton who will draw the assignment at times off the bench and has become one of Painter's best defensive weapons, is very familiar with Buie's game at this point.



"He kinda does it all," Morton said Tuesday. "There's not any weakness you can really prey on. You've just got to be solid against him."



That's easier said than done. There's not a spot on the floor that Buie can't inflict damage.



"He's very crafty," Morton would also say. "He can do it at all three levels."



For Purdue, Buie might be inevitable, but it wasn't just Buie that went off on the Boilers this year.



"You know," Matt Painter said. "Their backcourt gets 70 points against us. So it just wasn't him even though he had 30 points."



Those other guards, Ty Berry and Ryan Langborg, had two of their best games of the season against Purdue. Purdue's defensive connection wasn't there and both feasted on looks on the perimeter that in part were created by Buie's threat with the ball in his hands.



Langborg went for 20 points including a 4 of 5 performance from three while Ty Berry knocked in 3 of his 5 attempts for 21 points.



Purdue can survive a Buie outburst, and might not be able to stop it at all, but it can't let all three Northwestern guards to get theirs.



At the other end, Northwestern has to contend with the Zach Edey problem. After successfully bludgeoning him into turnovers at Evanston last season, Edey was dominant at Northwestern this season. Edey went for 35 points including a 15 from 20 performance from the line while grabbing 14 rebounds.



Northwestern finished the game with two players fouling out, and four other Wildcats with four fouls. Will that be a sustainable strategy on the road where the whistle tends to favor the home team?

On the heels of a game where Purdue turned the ball over and didn't make threes...