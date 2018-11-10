NOTEBOOK: Jacob Thieneman out 'for a while' with shoulder injury
MINNEAPOLIS -- Jacob Thieneman will likely be out longer than just Saturday's loss at Minnesota.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm confirmed following the 41-10 defeat that the senior co-captain will be "out for a while" after suffering a shoulder injury. When asked if Thieneman would be out for the rest of the regular season, Brohm declined to speculate. Yet, it appears the safety's status is in doubt for the final two games against Wisconsin and Indiana. Thieneman has started 21 games over the past two seasons.
Sophomore Brennan Thieneman received his first career start in place of his older brother Jacob Saturday and recorded four tackles and one pass break up.
"Jake has obviously played a huge role in the success of our defense," said linebacker Markus Bailey, who had nine tackles and a sack. "Without him, it took a huge toll. We tried to make that a rallying point for us today to play for him. It's apparent that without him out there that we didn't play as well. I don't know if that was the exact or only reason, but it certainly didn't help."
In his absence Saturday, Purdue allowed a season-high 265 rushing yards and a season-high 41 points to Minnesota.
"It definitely affects you mentally to not have one of your captains and leaders out there with you," said, safety Navon Mosley, who had a team-high 10 stops including a sack. "He's a guy that can get you lined up properly and make plays out there."
Rondale Moore adds another touchdown to his total
Rondale Moore found the end zone with his eighth scoring reception in 2018.
The freshman sensation scored Purdue's lone touchdown with 5:28 left in the fourth quarter, to stop a run of 38 unanswered points by the Gophers. Moore, who was nominated this week for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation's most versatile player in college football, finished Saturday with 76 receiving yards on eight catches and the game's final score.
With the nine-yard receiving touchdown, Moore now only needs one more TD reception in the final two regular season games to move into a tie for 10th in school history for touchdown receptions in a single season. Moore's total equals Anthony Mahoungou's as the most in the two-year Jeff Brohm Era.
Moore was coming off nursing a lower body injury that held him to just 31 yards on six catches last week in a win over Iowa.
Brohm doesn't lay it all on Blough, Sipe sees action
With David Blough and the Purdue offense laboring, Brohm said after the loss he considered giving playing time in the second half to opening game starter Elijah Sindelar. He decided, however, to play Nick Sipe late in the blowout to get the Boilermakers third-string quarterback some experience.
Blough ended the game with just 142 yards through the air, which was his lowest total of any game this season where he's started and played at least three quarters of action.
"While I didn't think it was one of (Blough's) better games, nothing was working and I'm not going to put it all on him," Brohm said. "He rattled a little bit in the second half. I kind of wanted to see us fight through that."
Sipe received his first playing time in a game since mop-up duty in a 46-7 win at Illinois. The former three-star prospect in Purdue's 2017 recruiting class from Villa Park, California, orchestrated Purdue's final offensive drive that traveled 47 yards and included a three-yard pass to fullback Alexander Horvath.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.