MINNEAPOLIS -- Jacob Thieneman will likely be out longer than just Saturday's loss at Minnesota.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm confirmed following the 41-10 defeat that the senior co-captain will be "out for a while" after suffering a shoulder injury. When asked if Thieneman would be out for the rest of the regular season, Brohm declined to speculate. Yet, it appears the safety's status is in doubt for the final two games against Wisconsin and Indiana. Thieneman has started 21 games over the past two seasons.

Sophomore Brennan Thieneman received his first career start in place of his older brother Jacob Saturday and recorded four tackles and one pass break up.

"Jake has obviously played a huge role in the success of our defense," said linebacker Markus Bailey, who had nine tackles and a sack. "Without him, it took a huge toll. We tried to make that a rallying point for us today to play for him. It's apparent that without him out there that we didn't play as well. I don't know if that was the exact or only reason, but it certainly didn't help."

In his absence Saturday, Purdue allowed a season-high 265 rushing yards and a season-high 41 points to Minnesota.

"It definitely affects you mentally to not have one of your captains and leaders out there with you," said, safety Navon Mosley, who had a team-high 10 stops including a sack. "He's a guy that can get you lined up properly and make plays out there."