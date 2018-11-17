Jeff Brohm said he considered ending the game one way or another after Purdue's touchdown in the second overtime. However, after Purdue was stuffed inside the 5-yard line on two prior drives in regulation, Brohm elected to go into a third overtime instead of trying his luck with Wisconsin's goal-line defense for a game-winning two-point conversion. Purdue had two possessions where it had second-and-goal situations from the 2-yard line and settled for field goals. The Boilermakers came into this contest 10th in the Big Ten in converting red-zone opportunities to touchdowns and have settled for field goals on 16 of 46 drives this season. "Sometimes getting in there tight against those guys, you can only do so much," Brohm said. "We were down there before and didn't get it in so when that happens you're a little less likely to take your chances." Purdue's defense never stopped Wisconsin's offense from finding the end zone in any of the three overtime periods and allowed the Badgers to score back-to-back touchdowns to turn a 14-point Purdue lead into the first overtime game in Ross-Ade Stadium since 2011.

Brohm on whether Louisville rumors affected team Saturday: 'Not one bit'

Despite the week-long chatter and speculation about Brohm's future surrounding the opening at Louisville, Purdue's coach denied that had any effect on his team throughout the week. "Not at all," Brohm said. "Our guys trust me. I thought they did a great job. Not one bit." Brohm did answer two sets of questions from Big Ten Network Saturday about the matter. Brohm was asked if he would be the Purdue coach next season by BTN studio host Dave Revsine on the Big Ten Tailgate Show live from Purdue's campus Saturday morning. Brohm then again addressed the Louisville speculation on the field shortly before kickoff in the pre-game interview with sideline reporter Rick Pizzo. Brohm's response Saturday morning to Revsine was similar to his response to a report Thursday suggesting Purdue's coach heading to Louisville was a done deal. "Complete speculation. Completely false," Brohm said Saturday morning on Big Ten Network. "I love it where I'm at. We've got a lot of work to do here. I've been very transparent with our football team. Normally I don’t even address those things but since some things came out, I did. Our guys are good to go.They understand we’ve got a lot of work to do against a great opponent in Wisconsin. We haven’t beat them in a long time and we’ve got to come out and play better football than we did last week.”

Seniors with big performances in final game at Ross-Ade Stadium