Notebook: MSU 23, Purdue 13 - Mixed bag for Boilermakers special teams
Purdue got another up-and-down performance from its special teams unit Saturday.
On the positive end, Lorenzo Neal blocked a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter to keep Purdue within reach of a come-from-behind victory. Rondale Moore sprung a 48-yard kickoff return, Spencer Evans connected on two field goals and Joe Schopper boomed a 74-yard punt.
However, Jeff Brohm left Spartan Stadium saying he didn't feel his team performed well in any of the three key phases of football and that included special teams. Brohm said he felt like a key false start penalty that turned a 52-yard field goal try at the end of the first half into a less-manageable 57-yard attempt forced a miss by Evans.
In Brohm's view, the "small things" of the special teams area tend to add up and create field position problems, which Purdue experienced early in the second half.
"We're not good enough to not do those things right and expect to win," Brohm said.
Purdue (4-4, 3-2 in Big Ten) also saw the potential game-tying, 41-yard field goal by Evans blocked by Michigan State junior defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk.
"You'd like to be able to make some kicks but (on the last one) I think there was some penetration and I don't think it came off (Evans') foot well," Brohm said. "We were good at kicking off and on some returns, which helped our offense."
Purdue's inexperience showed on its own blocked field goal in the third quarter as Giovanni Reviere downed Neal's blocked kick at the 1-yard line. If Purdue had left the football alone and let Michigan State be the first to touch the football after it crossed the line of scrimmage, Purdue would've received a first-and-10 at the 20. Instead, the Boilermakers had a 59-second drive starting at the 1-yard line and fought the field position battle throughout the second half.
Brohm applauds MSU's Lombardi in college debut
From one former quarterback to a current college signal-caller, Jeff Brohm liked what he saw from the college debut of Michigan State's Rocky Lombardi.
Lombardi finished Saturday 26-of-46 for 318 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-13 win over Purdue. Lombardi was thrust into the starting duty due to starter Brian Lewerke's shoulder injury. Brohm said Thursday Purdue was preparing for both quarterbacks and defensive coordinator Nick Holt said Wednesday he assumed Lewerke would play. However, Lombardi took every snap and accounted for 340 total yards and was 5-of-8 for 82 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
"I thought (Lombardi) did a great job and looked poised," Brohm said. "He took the throws that were there and saw one-on-one matchups and he hit them. He made plays with his feet and was outstanding as a leader today."
