Purdue had the lead on Missouri with three-and-a-half minutes to play. Then, it didn't. On third-and-goal at the Missouri 9, the game tied 37-all as the fourth quarter wound down, David Blough threw a fade toward the back left pylon for Jared Sparks, who wheeled around in one-on-one coverage, got two hands on the ball and appeared to bring it in, enough so that the official on-site ruled it a touchdown. But though wide-angle replays suggested little reason even to review, let alone overturn, different angles raised questions about whether the Boilermaker receiver controlled the ball all the way to the ground. The play was overturned. Purdue tied the game with a field goal, then Missouri drove the length of the field and won it with a field goal of its own. “We only get the angle (views) in the end zone and I only get to talk to Sparks and he said he caught it, that he double-clutch caught it,” Blough said, holding out both his hands to mimic catching a ball with two hands against one’s chest. “And I’ve heard the reports from the Big Ten (Network) guys that they shouldn’t haven’t overturned it, but they did, so we’re 0-3.” Asked if he'd received an explanation, Jeff Brohm said, "I assume it hit the ground, I guess. I didn't see it."

Jeff Brohm contemplated letting Missouri score on final drive

Ask Purdue's coach an honest question and more often than not you'll get an honest answer. Following the 40-37 loss to Missouri, Jeff Brohm was asked if he and defensive coordinator Nick Holt contemplated letting Missouri score a touchdown with around a minute left in the game. In a contest that was likely to be decided by which offense had the football last, Brohm said he and his staff did discuss that idea. Another reasoning for not letting Missouri score with about a minute left was after Purdue called its second timeout with 46 seconds left, Tigers head coach Barry Odom seemed content to set up for what would eventually be the game-winning 25-yard field goal. After Purdue took a timeout when Missouri had the ball first-and-goal at the Purdue 4-yard line, Tigers quarterback Drew Lock took two kneeldowns to set up the game-winning kick by Tucker McCann. "I did discuss it," Brohm said. "We thought about doing that and I've done it before awhile back and it did work. The game was tied and we'd blocked a field goal earlier so we decided to not do that"

Rondale Moore (4) makes a reception against Missouri in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. (Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports) Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports

Rondale Moore shines with another highlight-reel

Following a very quiet second week to his college football career, Rondale Moore had another breakthrough performance against Power 5 Conference defense. The freshman sensation led Purdue with 137 receiving yards on 11 catches and a seven-yard touchdown pass from David Blough with 12 minutes and 16 seconds left to bring the Boilermakers to just a 37-34 deficit. Moore was part of four pass plays in the game that went for at least 15 yards including a 42-yard pitch-and-catch play with seven minutes and 19 seconds left in the game to set up Spencer Evans' 26-yard field goal to tie the score at 37 with just under three and a half minutes left.

Sindelar unavailable after suffering mid-week injury