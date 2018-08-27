While he's not technically listed as a starter on the depth chart, Rondale Moore will likely be hard to miss Thursday night in the season opener.

In a lot of instances Moore will be the Purdue player with the football in his hands.

The former U.S. Army All-American out of high school has been the sort of offensive athlete in preseason camp that Jeff Brohm and his coaching staff expected the true freshman to be.

Moore is listed as a backup at the slot position behind sophomore Jackson Anthrop but Brohm assured media Monday that the finalist for the Mr. Football award in the state of Kentucky will get plenty of opportunities.

"We are going to make sure we definitely try to give him the ball and sometimes more so than others," Brohm said. "He's practiced well. He's gone through every rep of practice. He hasn't missed one beat. He's mentally as sharp as you can be for a true freshman."

While Brohm and players have gone out of their way to continue the preseason hype for Moore since his arrival at preseason camp, the Boilermakers' second-year coach reminded Monday that early season mistakes may happen.

Is he going to make a mistake here and there? Sure, he is. Is he going to drop a ball or two? Maybe so," Brohm said. "But, he has exemplified in practice what we are looking for, as far as the ability to make plays, be consistent with it, and I think he'll work through that. We've got to make sure that we're patient with him as he continues to improve."