Notebook: Rondale Moore 'going to be in the mix' Thursday night
While he's not technically listed as a starter on the depth chart, Rondale Moore will likely be hard to miss Thursday night in the season opener.
In a lot of instances Moore will be the Purdue player with the football in his hands.
The former U.S. Army All-American out of high school has been the sort of offensive athlete in preseason camp that Jeff Brohm and his coaching staff expected the true freshman to be.
Moore is listed as a backup at the slot position behind sophomore Jackson Anthrop but Brohm assured media Monday that the finalist for the Mr. Football award in the state of Kentucky will get plenty of opportunities.
"We are going to make sure we definitely try to give him the ball and sometimes more so than others," Brohm said. "He's practiced well. He's gone through every rep of practice. He hasn't missed one beat. He's mentally as sharp as you can be for a true freshman."
While Brohm and players have gone out of their way to continue the preseason hype for Moore since his arrival at preseason camp, the Boilermakers' second-year coach reminded Monday that early season mistakes may happen.
Is he going to make a mistake here and there? Sure, he is. Is he going to drop a ball or two? Maybe so," Brohm said. "But, he has exemplified in practice what we are looking for, as far as the ability to make plays, be consistent with it, and I think he'll work through that. We've got to make sure that we're patient with him as he continues to improve."
Purdue preparing for Clayton Thorson to start
Though Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald may still be claiming it's a medical decision for his quarterback, Jeff Brohm is preparing to see Clayton Thorson Thursday night.
During Sunday's practice session, Purdue freshman quarterback Jack Plummer was wearing No. 18 — the number of Northwestern's senior QB wears — to simulate Thorson and Brohm said his defensive staff is preparing for him prior to Thursday's season opener.
"We'll have a game plan for their best quarterback, which is Clayton, who played outstanding last year," Brohm said Monday. "He's a thrower, stands in the pocket, he delivers it and he's accurate and very productive."
Thorson suffered a torn ACL in the Music City Bowl last season and would be returning to the field less than eight months after the injury if he were to start Thursday night at Purdue.
Northwestern is likely not going to announce their plans on a starting quarterback before kickoff Thursday night but Thorson's stated goal throughout the summer has been to be medically cleared by the 2018 opener.
Brohm hopeful to have WR Jared Sparks
While wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard seemed confident in sophomore Jared Sparks being able to contribute at a high level Thursday night, Jeff Brohm seemed more reserved in his optimism on the situation.
Brohm said Monday he was "hopeful that we have him" when Purdue plays Northwestern (8 p.m., ESPN) and reiterated the converted quarterback "was probably our best receiver early on in camp as far as making plays". However, a severe ankle injury that kept him out almost two weeks of preseason practices still leaves some question about his effectiveness for the season opener.
Boilermakers decide on a starting OL
Matt McCann will begin the 2018 season exactly where he started all 13 games last season - right guard.
The junior flirted with the right tackle position early in preseason camp but with an early hamstring injury to guard Shane Evans, McCann was listed back at right guard on Purdue's opening week depth chart.
Grant Hermanns will be the only underclassmen to start Thursday night at left tackle as the sophomore will be joined by left guard Dennis Edwards, center Kirk Barron, McCann and senior Eric Swingler at right tackle. With that starting lineup, Purdue will have 101 combined starts at the Football Bowl Subdivision level on its offensive line and that doesn't include the experience in projected backups like Evans (13 starts last season) and Michael Mendez (three starts in 2016).
From left guard to right tackle Purdue will start four upperclassmen on the offensive line and Brohm said Monday that his staff would like to get seven or eight offensive linemen in the contest.
