This Brandon Cottom 87-yard scoring run in the 2012 win over Eastern Michigan is the longest rushing TD by a Purdue back in the 21st Century. Cottom's 47.5 yards per attempt, also set vs.EMU is tops for Purdue rushers (min. two attempts) since 2000. In second place? Rondale Moore with a 39.5 average. Moore's electrifying 76-yard run ties for the eighth longest by a Boilermaker since 2000. Tom Campbell

Below is our eclectic look at some of the numbers surrounding Purdue football this week.

-3

Purdue's turnover differential against Northwestern. Since 1997, the Boilermakers are just 2-17 when an opponent commits three fewer turnovers, with their last win under those circumstances coming in 2012. Under Brohm, Purdue has won just once when it has been negative in the turnover category, as it was -2 in a 31-17 win over Minnesota. That game, as you may remember, was much closer than the score.

21

Northwestern's points off Purdue's three turnovers. Purdue was -21 in that category, marking its worst deficit in the Brohm Era, and the worst since Penn State skunked Purdue 28-0 on points off turnovers in 2016. In that contest, all the Nittany Lions' scores off Purdue miscues came in the second half of a 62-24 Lion romp.

11

Rondale Moore's reception total in his first game at Purdue. It tied for the most in the 14-game Brohm Era in West Lafayette in a regular season game, with Gregory Phillips' 14 catches in the Foster Farms Bowl being the overall standard. Jared Sparks also had 11 grabs in last year's loss at Northwestern.

125

Moore is just the 15th Boilermaker return man dating back to 2000 to have 125 yards in kick returns in a game and the most since Frankie Williams had 128 against Iowa in 2015. Since 2000, Dorien Bryant has surpassed the 125 mark four times and Raheem Mostert three.

1

Boilermaker to have 100 receiving yards in a college debut as a true or redshirt freshman as Moore is now the lone member of this club. It was the most receiving yards in a season opener since Keith Smith had 117 in Danny Hope's head coaching debut, a 52-31 win over Toledo in 2009.

1st and last

Moore's all-purpose yards in the first game of his Boilermaker. It surpassed Otis Armstrong's 312 yards set in Armstrong's last college game, a 42-7 win over Indiana on Nov. 25, 1972, when the All-America back rushed for a still-standing Boilermaker record 276 yards.

4-1

Purdue's record when rushing for more than 200 yards against Northwestern since 2000, with the last time coming in Purdue's 20-17 win in Evanston in 2010 (remember Rob Henry?). The Boilermakers had 202 yards on the ground this past Thursday.

392

Purdue's rushing yardage total the last time it faced Eastern Michigan (Sept. 15, 2012), the second-highest number by the program dating back to 2000 (407 vs. Northwestern, 2002). The Boilermakers scored six rushing TDs against the Eagles, the most by the school against any foe since 2000 and it helped the Boilermakers to a 54-16 win.

47,410

Purdue's announced attendance against Northwestern, the largest opening-day crowd since 50,165 were in Ross-Ade Stadium to usher in the Darrell Hazell Era against Indiana State in 2013.

.773

Purdue's winning percentage against schools currently in the MAC. Remove Bowling Green, Miami and Toledo, all of which have beaten Purdue three times over the years, and Northern Illinois who is 2-0 vs. Purdue, and the Boilermakers are 29-1 against the other seven MAC schools it has faced.

19-3