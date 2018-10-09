Here is our look at some of the eclectic numbers surrounding Purdue football this week.

4-0

Coach Jeff Brohm's record after bye weeks during his four previous seasons as head coach. Last year, Purdue beat Minnnesota 31-17 after its bye week.

11

Times Purdue has been a 10-point favorite on the road dating back to 1995 as it is this week against Illinois. It is 10-1 in those games, with the lone loss coming at Penn State in 2000. That day, Purdue's eventual Rose Bowl team had a couple of special teams meltdowns en route to a 22-20 defeat.

95

Length in yards of Desmond Tardy's touchdown return in the game's opening kickoff in Purdue's 45-31 win at Minnesota on Sept. 22, 2007. That game marked the last time the Boilermakers were a double-figures favorite on the road, as Joe Tiller's team was a two touchdown pick over Tim Brewster's Gophers that evening.

2012

Purdue is hoping to win its first back-to-back road games since 2012 when it beat Iowa and Illinois in consecutive weeks in coach Danny Hope's last season at the helm. Since 2000, Purdue has won two straight games on an opponent's home field in the same season nine times. It's longest "streak" of consecutive road wins in the 21st Century is three, set in the 2004 season.

1-2

Illinois running backs Reggie Corbin and Mike Epstein are ranked first and second in the Big Ten in yards per carry. Corbin's (7.9) and Epstein (6.8) ranks forth and 12th in the nation, respectively.

109

Illinois' improvement as compared to 2017 in NCAA's statistical rankings in two categories: Rushing offense and turnovers lost. Last year Illinois' rushing offense ranked 122nd nationally and is 13th now. In the turnovers lost category, Illini was 115 in the FBS, but is sixth in 2018.

19 and 2